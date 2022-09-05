TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Sept. 4, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, September 5, 2022 | 11:07 AM

Tribune-Review soccer rankings

Boys

Class 4A

Rank, school, record, previous

1. Seneca Valley, 4-0, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 2-1, 2

3. Upper St. Clair, 3-0-1, 4

4. Pine-Richland, 4-0, NR

5. North Allegheny, 2-1-1, 3

Out: Peters Township, 2-1, 5

Class 3A

1. Plum, 3-0-1, 1

2. Moon, 3-0-1, NR

3. Kiski Area, 1-1, 3

4. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, NR

5. Hampton, 3-0, 5

Out: Franklin Regional, 1-3, 2; West Allegheny, 0-4, 4

Class 2A

1. Quaker Valley, 3-1, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 2-0, 3

3. East Allegheny, 3-0, 5

4. South Park, 2-0, NR

5. Deer Lakes, 3-1, 2

Out: Elizabeth Forward, 1-1, 4

Class A

1. Winchester Thurston, 2-1, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0, 2

3. Sewickley Academy, 3-1, NR

4. Eden Christian, 2-1, 3

5. Charleroi, 2-0, 4

Out: Bentworth, 3-2, 5

Girls

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny, 4-0, 2

2. Bethel Park, 4-0, NR

3. Fox Chapel, 3-1-1, 3

4. Peters Township, 1-1-1, 1

5. Seneca Valley, 1-0-1, 4

Out: Mt. Lebanon, 2-0-2, 5

Class 3A

1. Mars, 3-0, 1

2. Moon, 1-0, 2

3. Plum, 2-0, 3

4. Latrobe, 1-0-1, 4

5. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, NR

Out: Montour, 1-1-1, 5

Class 2A

1. Avonworth, 2-1, 1

2. Southmoreland, 2-0, 2

3. Mt. Pleasant, 1-0, 3

4. North Catholic, 1-1, 4

5. Shady Side Academy, 1-1, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-1, 1

2. Springdale, 1-1, 4

3. Freedom, 1-2, 3

4. Bishop Canevin, 2-1, 5

5. Chartiers-Houston, 4-0, NR

Out: Steel Valley, 0-3, 2

