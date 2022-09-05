Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Sept. 4, 2022
Monday, September 5, 2022 | 11:07 AM
Tribune-Review soccer rankings
Boys
Class 4A
Rank, school, record, previous
1. Seneca Valley, 4-0, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 2-1, 2
3. Upper St. Clair, 3-0-1, 4
4. Pine-Richland, 4-0, NR
5. North Allegheny, 2-1-1, 3
Out: Peters Township, 2-1, 5
Class 3A
1. Plum, 3-0-1, 1
2. Moon, 3-0-1, NR
3. Kiski Area, 1-1, 3
4. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, NR
5. Hampton, 3-0, 5
Out: Franklin Regional, 1-3, 2; West Allegheny, 0-4, 4
Class 2A
1. Quaker Valley, 3-1, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 2-0, 3
3. East Allegheny, 3-0, 5
4. South Park, 2-0, NR
5. Deer Lakes, 3-1, 2
Out: Elizabeth Forward, 1-1, 4
Class A
1. Winchester Thurston, 2-1, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0, 2
3. Sewickley Academy, 3-1, NR
4. Eden Christian, 2-1, 3
5. Charleroi, 2-0, 4
Out: Bentworth, 3-2, 5
Girls
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny, 4-0, 2
2. Bethel Park, 4-0, NR
3. Fox Chapel, 3-1-1, 3
4. Peters Township, 1-1-1, 1
5. Seneca Valley, 1-0-1, 4
Out: Mt. Lebanon, 2-0-2, 5
Class 3A
1. Mars, 3-0, 1
2. Moon, 1-0, 2
3. Plum, 2-0, 3
4. Latrobe, 1-0-1, 4
5. Thomas Jefferson, 4-0, NR
Out: Montour, 1-1-1, 5
Class 2A
1. Avonworth, 2-1, 1
2. Southmoreland, 2-0, 2
3. Mt. Pleasant, 1-0, 3
4. North Catholic, 1-1, 4
5. Shady Side Academy, 1-1, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-1, 1
2. Springdale, 1-1, 4
3. Freedom, 1-2, 3
4. Bishop Canevin, 2-1, 5
5. Chartiers-Houston, 4-0, NR
Out: Steel Valley, 0-3, 2
