Trib HSSN WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings as of Feb. 1, 2022
By:
Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 12:23 AM
Class 3A
Rank Team Last week
1. Waynesburg (12-0) 1
2. Latrobe (9-0) 2
3. Connellsville (15-1) 3
4. North Allegheny (6-0) 4
5. Canon-McMillan (9-3) 5
6. Kiski Area (13-3) 6
7. Butler (15-3) 10
8. Franklin Regional (6-1) 7
9. Norwin (9-3) NR
10. Penn-Trafford (5-5) 9
Others to watch: Peters Township (6-3), Bethel Park (8-3), West Allegheny (8-4), Pine-Richland (6-2), Armstrong (5-2), Thomas Jefferson (10-7)
Class 2A
Rank Team Last week
1. Burrell (10-4) 1
2. Burgettstown (11-0) 3
3. Quaker Valley (14-3) 4
4. Beth-Center (11-2) 2
5. Mt. Pleasant (10-4) 5
6. Laurel (7-1) 6
7. Southmoreland (8-4) 7
8. Montour (5-2) 10
9. Fort Cherry (7-7) NR
10. Freedom (10-4) 10
Others to watch: Knoch (5-6), Jefferson-Morgan (9-4), Derry (6-5)
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Burgettstown, Burrell, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Latrobe, Quaker Valley, Waynesburg
More High School Sports• Trib HSSN WPIAL Individual Wrestling Rankings as of Feb. 1, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 31, 2022
• Trib HSSN Boys Basktball Player of the Week for Jan. 31, 2022
• Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Jan. 31, 2022
• High school roundup for Jan. 31, 2022: Bethel Park knocks off Upper St. Clair