Trib HSSN WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings as of Feb. 1, 2022

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Luke Boylan celebrates with coach Josh Shields after pinning Mt. Pleasant’s Joe Smelka in the 285-pound bout during the Section 3-2A team wrestling championship Jan. 26.

Class 3A

Rank Team Last week

1. Waynesburg (12-0) 1

2. Latrobe (9-0) 2

3. Connellsville (15-1) 3

4. North Allegheny (6-0) 4

5. Canon-McMillan (9-3) 5

6. Kiski Area (13-3) 6

7. Butler (15-3) 10

8. Franklin Regional (6-1) 7

9. Norwin (9-3) NR

10. Penn-Trafford (5-5) 9

Others to watch: Peters Township (6-3), Bethel Park (8-3), West Allegheny (8-4), Pine-Richland (6-2), Armstrong (5-2), Thomas Jefferson (10-7)

Class 2A

Rank Team Last week

1. Burrell (10-4) 1

2. Burgettstown (11-0) 3

3. Quaker Valley (14-3) 4

4. Beth-Center (11-2) 2

5. Mt. Pleasant (10-4) 5

6. Laurel (7-1) 6

7. Southmoreland (8-4) 7

8. Montour (5-2) 10

9. Fort Cherry (7-7) NR

10. Freedom (10-4) 10

Others to watch: Knoch (5-6), Jefferson-Morgan (9-4), Derry (6-5)

Tags: Burgettstown, Burrell, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Latrobe, Quaker Valley, Waynesburg