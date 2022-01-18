Trib HSSN WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings as of Jan. 17, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 4:35 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Jack Kazalas (top) wrestles Bethel Park’s Aiden Bench in the 113-pound final during the 2022 Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament. The Quakers moved up a notch to No. 4 in Class 2A.

Class 3A

Team (record) and previous week’s ranking

1. Waynesburg (9-0) 1

2. Latrobe (6-0) 2

3. Connellsville (13-0) 3

4. West Allegheny (7-1) 4

5. Canon-McMillan (8-1) 5

6. Kiski Area (10-3) 6

7. Franklin Regional (3-0) 7

8. Hempfield (2-1) 8

9. Penn-Trafford (5-2) 9

10. Butler (7-1) 10

> Others to watch: Bethel Park (7-2), North Allegheny (4-0), Pine-Richland (4-1), Norwin (7-2), Armstrong (3-1) and Highlands (8-1).

Class 2A

Team (record) and previous week’s ranking

1. Burrell (5-4) 1

2. Beth-Center 9-1) 2

3. Burgettstown (5-0) 3

4. Quaker Valley (11-3) 5

5. Mt. Pleasant (7-3) 4

6. Laurel (2-0) 6

7. Southmoreland (6-3) 7

8. Derry Area (6-4) 8

9. Chartiers-Houston (3-1) 9

10. Jefferson-Morgan (8-2) 10

> Others to watch: Montour (3-1), Valley (3-3) and Freedom (3-0).

