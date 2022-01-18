Trib HSSN WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings as of Jan. 17, 2022
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 4:35 PM
Class 3A
Team (record) and previous week’s ranking
1. Waynesburg (9-0) 1
2. Latrobe (6-0) 2
3. Connellsville (13-0) 3
4. West Allegheny (7-1) 4
5. Canon-McMillan (8-1) 5
6. Kiski Area (10-3) 6
7. Franklin Regional (3-0) 7
8. Hempfield (2-1) 8
9. Penn-Trafford (5-2) 9
10. Butler (7-1) 10
> Others to watch: Bethel Park (7-2), North Allegheny (4-0), Pine-Richland (4-1), Norwin (7-2), Armstrong (3-1) and Highlands (8-1).
Class 2A
Team (record) and previous week’s ranking
1. Burrell (5-4) 1
2. Beth-Center 9-1) 2
3. Burgettstown (5-0) 3
4. Quaker Valley (11-3) 5
5. Mt. Pleasant (7-3) 4
6. Laurel (2-0) 6
7. Southmoreland (6-3) 7
8. Derry Area (6-4) 8
9. Chartiers-Houston (3-1) 9
10. Jefferson-Morgan (8-2) 10
> Others to watch: Montour (3-1), Valley (3-3) and Freedom (3-0).
