Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Dec. 31, 2019

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 | 2:02 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan’s Gerrit Nijenhuis is introduced before the finals at the Powerade Wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Canon-McMillan High School.

WPIAL TEAM RANKINGS

Class AAA

Team, Record, Prev.

1. Waynesburg, 3-0, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 4-0, 2

3. Canon-McMillan, 4-0, 3

4. Hempfield, 12-2, 4

5. Kiski Area, 7-2, 5

6. Norwin, 5-2, 6

7. Connellsville, 6-1, 7

8. Mt. Lebanon, 7-1, 8

9. Butler, 2-1, 9

10. Greensburg Salem, 2-1, 10

Class AA

Team, Record, Prev.

1. Burrell, 2-1, 1

2. Burgettstown, 4-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3

4. Laurel, 3-0, 4

5. McGuffey, 7-0, 5

6. Quaker Valley, 8-4, 6

7. Freedom, 1-2, 7

8. Mt. Pleasant, 3-4, 8

9. Southmoreland, 5-3, 9

10. Derry Area, 4-4, 10

Tags: Burgettstown, Burrell, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Freedom, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Hopewell, Kiski Area, Laurel, McGuffey, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Southmoreland, Waynesburg