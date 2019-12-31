Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Dec. 31, 2019
By:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 | 2:02 PM
WPIAL TEAM RANKINGS
Class AAA
Team, Record, Prev.
1. Waynesburg, 3-0, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 4-0, 2
3. Canon-McMillan, 4-0, 3
4. Hempfield, 12-2, 4
5. Kiski Area, 7-2, 5
6. Norwin, 5-2, 6
7. Connellsville, 6-1, 7
8. Mt. Lebanon, 7-1, 8
9. Butler, 2-1, 9
10. Greensburg Salem, 2-1, 10
Class AA
Team, Record, Prev.
1. Burrell, 2-1, 1
2. Burgettstown, 4-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3
4. Laurel, 3-0, 4
5. McGuffey, 7-0, 5
6. Quaker Valley, 8-4, 6
7. Freedom, 1-2, 7
8. Mt. Pleasant, 3-4, 8
9. Southmoreland, 5-3, 9
10. Derry Area, 4-4, 10
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Burgettstown, Burrell, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Freedom, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Hopewell, Kiski Area, Laurel, McGuffey, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Southmoreland, Waynesburg