Trib HSSN WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings for Feb. 8, 2022
By:
Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 6:01 AM
Class 3A
Team (record), last week’s ranking
1.Waynesburg (16-0) 1
3. Connellsville (18-2) 3
2. Latrobe (12-1) 2
4. Canon-McMillan (11-5) 5
5. North Allegheny (7-1) 4
6. Kiski Area (14-4) 6
7. Butler (16-4) 7
8. Norwin (10-4) 9
9. Bethel Park (10-5) NR
10. Franklin Regional (6-2) 7
Class 2A
Team (record), last week’s ranking
1. Quaker Valley (17-3) 4
2. Burrell (11-5) 1
3. Burgettstown (14-1) 3
4. Mt. Pleasant (12-6) 5
5. Beth-Center (11-3) 2
6. Laurel (8-2) 6
7. Southmoreland (9-5) 7
8. Montour (6-3) 8
9. Fort Cherry (8-9) 9
10. Freedom (13-6) 10
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• WPIAL wrestling notebook: Greensburg Salem celebrating 800th win
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 7, 2022
• WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinching scenarios as of Feb. 7, 2022
• High school roundup for Feb. 7, 2022: Trinity clinches section title
• Short-handed Derry perseveres through trying season