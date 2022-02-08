Trib HSSN WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings for Feb. 8, 2022

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 6:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Noah Tustin pins Connellsville’s Tyler Gallis with a headlock at 285 pounds during the WPIAL Class 3A team championship match on Saturday.

Class 3A

Team (record), last week’s ranking

1.Waynesburg (16-0) 1

3. Connellsville (18-2) 3

2. Latrobe (12-1) 2

4. Canon-McMillan (11-5) 5

5. North Allegheny (7-1) 4

6. Kiski Area (14-4) 6

7. Butler (16-4) 7

8. Norwin (10-4) 9

9. Bethel Park (10-5) NR

10. Franklin Regional (6-2) 7

Class 2A

Team (record), last week’s ranking

1. Quaker Valley (17-3) 4

2. Burrell (11-5) 1

3. Burgettstown (14-1) 3

4. Mt. Pleasant (12-6) 5

5. Beth-Center (11-3) 2

6. Laurel (8-2) 6

7. Southmoreland (9-5) 7

8. Montour (6-3) 8

9. Fort Cherry (8-9) 9

10. Freedom (13-6) 10

