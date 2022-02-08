TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Trib HSSN WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings for Feb. 8, 2022

By:
Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 6:01 AM

Class 3A

Team (record), last week’s ranking

1.Waynesburg (16-0) 1

3. Connellsville (18-2) 3

2. Latrobe (12-1) 2

4. Canon-McMillan (11-5) 5

5. North Allegheny (7-1) 4

6. Kiski Area (14-4) 6

7. Butler (16-4) 7

8. Norwin (10-4) 9

9. Bethel Park (10-5) NR

10. Franklin Regional (6-2) 7

Class 2A

Team (record), last week’s ranking

1. Quaker Valley (17-3) 4

2. Burrell (11-5) 1

3. Burgettstown (14-1) 3

4. Mt. Pleasant (12-6) 5

5. Beth-Center (11-3) 2

6. Laurel (8-2) 6

7. Southmoreland (9-5) 7

8. Montour (6-3) 8

9. Fort Cherry (8-9) 9

10. Freedom (13-6) 10

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More High School Sports

WPIAL wrestling notebook: Greensburg Salem celebrating 800th win
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 7, 2022
WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinching scenarios as of Feb. 7, 2022
High school roundup for Feb. 7, 2022: Trinity clinches section title
Short-handed Derry perseveres through trying season

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me