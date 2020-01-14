Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 14, 2020

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 4:43 PM

Class AAA

Team record LW

1. Waynesburg 6-0 1

2. Seneca Valley 9-1 2

3. Canon-McMillan 8-2 3

4. Hempfield 14-2 4

5. Kiski Area 10-2 5

6. Norwin 8-2 6

7. Connellsville 8-2 7

8. Mt. Lebanon 9-1 8

9. North Allegheny 4-0 10

10. Latrobe 4-1 NR

Class AA

1. Burrell 5-2 1

2. Burgettstown 5-0 2

3. Elizabeth Forward 4-0 3

4. Laurel 4-1 4

5. McGuffey 8-0 5

6. Quaker Valley 10-4 6

7. Beth-Center 7-3 10

8. Freedom 3-3 7

9. Southmoreland 11-3 9

10. Mt. Pleasant 4-5 8

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

