Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 14, 2020

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 4:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Justin Cramer works to defeat Franklin Regional’s Anthony Alesi at 195 pounds during the WCCA wrestling tournament Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Kiski Area High School.

Class AAA

Team record LW

1. Waynesburg 6-0 1

2. Seneca Valley 9-1 2

3. Canon-McMillan 8-2 3

4. Hempfield 14-2 4

5. Kiski Area 10-2 5

6. Norwin 8-2 6

7. Connellsville 8-2 7

8. Mt. Lebanon 9-1 8

9. North Allegheny 4-0 10

10. Latrobe 4-1 NR

Class AA

1. Burrell 5-2 1

2. Burgettstown 5-0 2

3. Elizabeth Forward 4-0 3

4. Laurel 4-1 4

5. McGuffey 8-0 5

6. Quaker Valley 10-4 6

7. Beth-Center 7-3 10

8. Freedom 3-3 7

9. Southmoreland 11-3 9

10. Mt. Pleasant 4-5 8

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.