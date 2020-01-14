Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 14, 2020
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 4:43 PM
Class AAA
Team record LW
1. Waynesburg 6-0 1
2. Seneca Valley 9-1 2
3. Canon-McMillan 8-2 3
4. Hempfield 14-2 4
5. Kiski Area 10-2 5
6. Norwin 8-2 6
7. Connellsville 8-2 7
8. Mt. Lebanon 9-1 8
9. North Allegheny 4-0 10
10. Latrobe 4-1 NR
Class AA
1. Burrell 5-2 1
2. Burgettstown 5-0 2
3. Elizabeth Forward 4-0 3
4. Laurel 4-1 4
5. McGuffey 8-0 5
6. Quaker Valley 10-4 6
7. Beth-Center 7-3 10
8. Freedom 3-3 7
9. Southmoreland 11-3 9
10. Mt. Pleasant 4-5 8
