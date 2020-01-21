Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 21, 2020
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Class AAA
Team record LW
1. Waynesburg 7-0 1
2. Seneca Valley 10-1 2
3. Canon-McMillan 10-2 3
4. Hempfield 15-2 4
5. Kiski Area 11-2 5
6. Norwin 9-2 6
7. Connellsville 9-2 7
8. Mt. Lebanon 10-1 8
9. North Allegheny 5-0 9
10. Latrobe 5-1 10
Class AA
Team record LW
1. Burrell 6-5 1
2. Burgettstown 6-0 2
3. Elizabeth Forward 5-0 3
4. Laurel 5-1 4
5. McGuffey 9-0 5
6. Quaker Valley 11-4 6
7. Beth-Center 7-4 7
8. Freedom 4-3 8
9. Southmoreland 12-3 9
10. Mt. Pleasant 5-5 10
