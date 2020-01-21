Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 21, 2020

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 | 4:19 PM

Class AAA

Team record LW

1. Waynesburg 7-0 1

2. Seneca Valley 10-1 2

3. Canon-McMillan 10-2 3

4. Hempfield 15-2 4

5. Kiski Area 11-2 5

6. Norwin 9-2 6

7. Connellsville 9-2 7

8. Mt. Lebanon 10-1 8

9. North Allegheny 5-0 9

10. Latrobe 5-1 10

Class AA

Team record LW

1. Burrell 6-5 1

2. Burgettstown 6-0 2

3. Elizabeth Forward 5-0 3

4. Laurel 5-1 4

5. McGuffey 9-0 5

6. Quaker Valley 11-4 6

7. Beth-Center 7-4 7

8. Freedom 4-3 8

9. Southmoreland 12-3 9

10. Mt. Pleasant 5-5 10

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

