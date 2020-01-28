Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 28, 2020
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Class AAA
Team record LW
1. Waynesburg 9-0 1
2. Seneca Valley 12-1 2
3. Canon-McMillan 11-3 3
4. Hempfield 17-2 4
5. Kiski Area 12-3 5
6. Thomas Jefferson 9-3 NR
7. Connellsville 10-3 7
8. North Allegheny 6-1 9
9. Latrobe 6-2 10
10. Norwin 15-4 6
Class AA
Team record LW
1. Burrell 8-5 1
2. Burgettstown 11-1 2
3. McGuffey 10-1 5
4. Quaker Valley 13-4 6
5. Elizabeth Forward 9-2 3
6. Laurel 7-2 4
7. Beth-Center 8-5 7
8. Freedom 5-4 8
9. Southmoreland 14-4 9
10. Mt. Pleasant 6-5 10
