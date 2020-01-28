Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 28, 2020

By:

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 5:54 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Chanz Shearer looks to pin Caden Stout from St. Clairsville (Ohio) during the Powerade Tournament on Dec. 27, 2019.

Class AAA

Team record LW

1. Waynesburg 9-0 1

2. Seneca Valley 12-1 2

3. Canon-McMillan 11-3 3

4. Hempfield 17-2 4

5. Kiski Area 12-3 5

6. Thomas Jefferson 9-3 NR

7. Connellsville 10-3 7

8. North Allegheny 6-1 9

9. Latrobe 6-2 10

10. Norwin 15-4 6

Class AA

Team record LW

1. Burrell 8-5 1

2. Burgettstown 11-1 2

3. McGuffey 10-1 5

4. Quaker Valley 13-4 6

5. Elizabeth Forward 9-2 3

6. Laurel 7-2 4

7. Beth-Center 8-5 7

8. Freedom 5-4 8

9. Southmoreland 14-4 9

10. Mt. Pleasant 6-5 10

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .