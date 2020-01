Trib HSSN WPIAL team wrestling rankings for Jan. 7, 2020

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 | 4:58 PM

Louis Raggiunti | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Bobby Snyder and North Hills’ Ethan Mikovitzn compete Dec. 18, 2019 at North Allegheny.

2019 TEAM RANKINGS

Class AAA

Team record LW

1. Waynesburg 4-0 1

2. Seneca Valley 4-0 2

3. Canon-McMillan 4-0 3

4. Hempfield 13-2 4

5. Kiski Area 7-2 5

6. Norwin 6-2 6

7. Connellsville 6-1 7

8. Mt. Lebanon 8-1 8

9. Butler 2-1 9

10. North Allegheny 2-0 NR

Class AA

Team record LW

1. Burrell 3-1 1

2. Burgettstown 5-0 2

3. Elizabeth Forward 3-0 3

4. Laurel 3-0 4

5. McGuffey 7-0 5

6. Quaker Valley 9-4 6

7. Freedom 2-2 7

8. Mt. Pleasant 4-4 8

9. Southmoreland 6-3 9

10. Beth-Center 6-3 NR

