Trib HSSN WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings: Week of Feb. 14, 2022
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | 7:42 PM
Class AAA
Rank, Team (W-L), Last week
1. Waynesburg (20-1) 1
3. Connellsville (21-4) 2
2. Latrobe (15-3) 3
4. Canon-McMillan (13-7) 4
5. North Allegheny (7-1) 5
6. Kiski Area (14-4) 6
7. Butler (18-4) 7
8. Norwin (16-4) 8
9. Franklin Regional (10-3) 10
10. Bethel Park (13-6) 9
Class AA
1. Quaker Valley (17-5) 1
2. Burrell (12-7) 2
3. Burgettstown (15-3) 3
4. Mt. Pleasant (14-6) 4
5. Beth-Center (11-3) 5
6. Laurel (9-2) 6
7. Southmoreland (19-6) 7
8. Montour (11-5) 8
9. Freedom (15-6) 10
10. Fort Cherry (8-10) 9
