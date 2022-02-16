TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN WPIAL Team Wrestling Rankings: Week of Feb. 14, 2022

By:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | 7:42 PM

Class AAA

Rank, Team (W-L), Last week

1. Waynesburg (20-1) 1

3. Connellsville (21-4) 2

2. Latrobe (15-3) 3

4. Canon-McMillan (13-7) 4

5. North Allegheny (7-1) 5

6. Kiski Area (14-4) 6

7. Butler (18-4) 7

8. Norwin (16-4) 8

9. Franklin Regional (10-3) 10

10. Bethel Park (13-6) 9

Class AA

1. Quaker Valley (17-5) 1

2. Burrell (12-7) 2

3. Burgettstown (15-3) 3

4. Mt. Pleasant (14-6) 4

5. Beth-Center (11-3) 5

6. Laurel (9-2) 6

7. Southmoreland (19-6) 7

8. Montour (11-5) 8

9. Freedom (15-6) 10

10. Fort Cherry (8-10) 9

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

