Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling individual rankings for Feb. 9, 2021

By:
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 5:14 PM

Here’s a look at this week’s Trib HSSN individual wrestling rankings:

Class AAA

106: 1. Giavonie Schipani, North Hills, fr. (18-0); 2. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, so. (18-2); 3. Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, fr. (15-2); Ky Szewczyk, Waynesburg, fr. (11-4).

113: 1. Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe, so. (14-1); 2. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, jr. (17-1); 3. Joe Simon, Waynesburg, fr. (12-2); 4. Antonio Walker, Plum, fr. (13-1).

120: 1. Mac Church, Waynesburg, so. (12-1); 3. Dylan Coy, North Allegheny, so. (16-0); 3. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, jr. (14-4); 4. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, jr. (7-2).

126: 1. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, sr. (23-0); 2. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, sr., (21-3); 3. Zander Pharuros,Waynesburg, jr. (13-4); 4. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, sr. (9-0).

132: 1. Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley, sr. (19-2); 2. Briar Priest, Hempfield, jr. (23-3); 3. Nathan Roth, Latrobe, so. (14-4); 4. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, jr. (15-2).

138: 1. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, jr. (14-0); 2. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, jr. (22-1); 3. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, so. (20-3); 4. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, so. (21-4).

145: 1. Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg, sr. (14-0); 2. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, sr. (18-2); 3. John Altieri, Norwin, sr. (19-1); 4. Max Stedeford, North Allegheny, sr. (16-2).

152: 1. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, sr. (21-0); 2. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, so. (11-2); 3. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, jr. (7-1); 4. Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional, sr. (20-3).

160: 1. Cole Spencer, Rine-Richland, sr. (11-1); 2. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, jr. (15-1); 3. Chase Krantitz, Norwin, jr. (13-3); 4. Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley, sr. (19-3).

172: 1. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, sr. (6-0); 2. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, sr. (23-2); 3. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, jr. (19-3); 4. Matt Furman, Canon-McMillan, so. (11-2).

189: 1. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon, jr. (17-3); 2. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, sr. (20-3); 3. Cooper Baxter, Butler, jr. (12-2); 4. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, jr. (15-5).

215: 1. Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, jr. (17-4); 2. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, sr. (5-0); 3. Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley, jr. (22-1); 4. Brady Leczo, North Allegheny, jr. (16-2).

285: 1. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, sr. (23-0); 2. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, jr. (11-2); 3. Dawson Dietz, Hampton, sr. (19-3); 4. Ty Banco, Trinity, so. (15-5).

Class AA

106: 1. Cooper Hornack, Burrell, fr. (13-1); 2. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, fr. (16-3); 3. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, fr. (11-2); 4. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, fr. (5-1).

113: 1. Colin Bartley, Laurel, so. (17-6); 2. Dylan Slovich, Burgettstown, fr. (12-3); 3. Shane Momyer, Yough, sr. (2-0); 4. Tyler Clark, Frazier, fr. (10-4).

120: 1. Nico Ferra, Burrell, so. (11-6); 2. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, fr. (13-3); 3. Julian Moore, Fort Charry, so. (12-2); 4. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, fr. (6-0).

126: 1. Joey Fischer, South Park, sr. (10-0); 2. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, so. (11-3); 3. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, so. (15-3); 4. Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan, fr. (8-0).

132: 1. Nick Salerno, Burrell, jr. (11-3); 2. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, jr. (13-1); 3. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, jr. (7-0); 4. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, fr. (21-9).

138: 1. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, sr. (8-0); 2. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, jr. (9-4); 3. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, jr. (19-6); 4. Cole White, Quaker Valley, sr. (9-8).

145: 1. Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk, sr. (11-2); 2. Ty Cymmerman, Derry, sr. (18-3); 3. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, so. (12-2); 4 Aaron Edwards, Burrell, sr. (14-6).

152: 1. Grant Mackey, Laurel, so. (24-3); 2. D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown, (13-2); 3. Jake Tkach, Fort Cherry, sr. (15-2); 4. Aaron DeLuca, Montour, jr. (5-1).

160: 1. A.J. Corrado, Burrell, sr. (15-0); 2. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, jr. (11-3); 3. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, sr. (16-2); 4. Bryce Robinson, Southmoreland, jr. (18-9).

172: 1. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, sr. (10-0); 2. Rune Lawrence, Frazier, fr. (14-1); 3. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, jr. (19-7); 4. Owen Petrisek, Bentworth, sr. (5-1).

189: 1. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, sr. (19-2); 2. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, jr. (15-4); 3. Collin Milko, Carlynton, sr. (10-5); 4. Alex Lange, Beth-Center, sr. (12-1).

215: 1. Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, jr. (25-2); 2. Jake Barabella, Avonworth, sr. (7-0); 3. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, sr. (15-2); 4. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan, sr. (4-3).

285: 1. Mitch Miles, Laurel, sr. (20-5); 2. Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant, sr. (21-9); 3. Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, jr. (12-1); 4. Eli Reese, Knoch, sr. (5-0).

Note: Email pschofield@triblive.com with corrections or adjustments.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More High School Sports

Westmoreland wrestling notebook: Norwin raises funds through workouts
Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling team rankings for Feb. 9, 2021
Burrell, Waynesburg set to defend WPIAL wrestling titles as brackets are revealed
Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week: Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week: AJ Corrado, Burrell

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me