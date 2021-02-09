Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling individual rankings for Feb. 9, 2021

By:

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 5:14 PM

Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon and Hempfield’s Lucas Kapusta compete in the 138-pound bout during the Westmoreland County wrestling tournament finals Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Kiski Area High School.

Here’s a look at this week’s Trib HSSN individual wrestling rankings:

Class AAA

106: 1. Giavonie Schipani, North Hills, fr. (18-0); 2. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, so. (18-2); 3. Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, fr. (15-2); Ky Szewczyk, Waynesburg, fr. (11-4).

113: 1. Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe, so. (14-1); 2. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, jr. (17-1); 3. Joe Simon, Waynesburg, fr. (12-2); 4. Antonio Walker, Plum, fr. (13-1).

120: 1. Mac Church, Waynesburg, so. (12-1); 3. Dylan Coy, North Allegheny, so. (16-0); 3. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, jr. (14-4); 4. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, jr. (7-2).

126: 1. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, sr. (23-0); 2. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, sr., (21-3); 3. Zander Pharuros,Waynesburg, jr. (13-4); 4. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, sr. (9-0).

132: 1. Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley, sr. (19-2); 2. Briar Priest, Hempfield, jr. (23-3); 3. Nathan Roth, Latrobe, so. (14-4); 4. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, jr. (15-2).

138: 1. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, jr. (14-0); 2. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, jr. (22-1); 3. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, so. (20-3); 4. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, so. (21-4).

145: 1. Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg, sr. (14-0); 2. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, sr. (18-2); 3. John Altieri, Norwin, sr. (19-1); 4. Max Stedeford, North Allegheny, sr. (16-2).

152: 1. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, sr. (21-0); 2. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, so. (11-2); 3. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, jr. (7-1); 4. Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional, sr. (20-3).

160: 1. Cole Spencer, Rine-Richland, sr. (11-1); 2. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, jr. (15-1); 3. Chase Krantitz, Norwin, jr. (13-3); 4. Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley, sr. (19-3).

172: 1. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, sr. (6-0); 2. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, sr. (23-2); 3. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, jr. (19-3); 4. Matt Furman, Canon-McMillan, so. (11-2).

189: 1. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon, jr. (17-3); 2. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, sr. (20-3); 3. Cooper Baxter, Butler, jr. (12-2); 4. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, jr. (15-5).

215: 1. Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, jr. (17-4); 2. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, sr. (5-0); 3. Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley, jr. (22-1); 4. Brady Leczo, North Allegheny, jr. (16-2).

285: 1. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, sr. (23-0); 2. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, jr. (11-2); 3. Dawson Dietz, Hampton, sr. (19-3); 4. Ty Banco, Trinity, so. (15-5).

Class AA

106: 1. Cooper Hornack, Burrell, fr. (13-1); 2. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, fr. (16-3); 3. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, fr. (11-2); 4. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, fr. (5-1).

113: 1. Colin Bartley, Laurel, so. (17-6); 2. Dylan Slovich, Burgettstown, fr. (12-3); 3. Shane Momyer, Yough, sr. (2-0); 4. Tyler Clark, Frazier, fr. (10-4).

120: 1. Nico Ferra, Burrell, so. (11-6); 2. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, fr. (13-3); 3. Julian Moore, Fort Charry, so. (12-2); 4. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, fr. (6-0).

126: 1. Joey Fischer, South Park, sr. (10-0); 2. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, so. (11-3); 3. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, so. (15-3); 4. Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan, fr. (8-0).

132: 1. Nick Salerno, Burrell, jr. (11-3); 2. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, jr. (13-1); 3. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, jr. (7-0); 4. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, fr. (21-9).

138: 1. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, sr. (8-0); 2. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, jr. (9-4); 3. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, jr. (19-6); 4. Cole White, Quaker Valley, sr. (9-8).

145: 1. Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk, sr. (11-2); 2. Ty Cymmerman, Derry, sr. (18-3); 3. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, so. (12-2); 4 Aaron Edwards, Burrell, sr. (14-6).

152: 1. Grant Mackey, Laurel, so. (24-3); 2. D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown, (13-2); 3. Jake Tkach, Fort Cherry, sr. (15-2); 4. Aaron DeLuca, Montour, jr. (5-1).

160: 1. A.J. Corrado, Burrell, sr. (15-0); 2. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, jr. (11-3); 3. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, sr. (16-2); 4. Bryce Robinson, Southmoreland, jr. (18-9).

172: 1. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, sr. (10-0); 2. Rune Lawrence, Frazier, fr. (14-1); 3. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, jr. (19-7); 4. Owen Petrisek, Bentworth, sr. (5-1).

189: 1. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, sr. (19-2); 2. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, jr. (15-4); 3. Collin Milko, Carlynton, sr. (10-5); 4. Alex Lange, Beth-Center, sr. (12-1).

215: 1. Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, jr. (25-2); 2. Jake Barabella, Avonworth, sr. (7-0); 3. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, sr. (15-2); 4. Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan, sr. (4-3).

285: 1. Mitch Miles, Laurel, sr. (20-5); 2. Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant, sr. (21-9); 3. Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, jr. (12-1); 4. Eli Reese, Knoch, sr. (5-0).

Note: Email pschofield@triblive.com with corrections or adjustments.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .