Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling individual rankings for March 2, 2021

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 11:23 AM

Here’s a look at this week’s Trib HSSN individual wrestling rankings:

Class AAA

106: 1. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, so. (31-2); 2. Antonino Walker, Plum, fr. (22-2); 3. Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, fr. (22-4); 4. Jake Layton, Connellsville, so. (13-4).

113: 1. Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe, so. (21-1); 2. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, jr. (22-2); 3. Joe Simon, Waynesburg, fr. (22-4); 4. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, so. (16-4).

120: 1. Dylan Coy, North Allegheny, jr. (25-1); 2. Mac Church, Waynesburg, so., (22-2); 3. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, jr. (14-5); 4. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield, so. (26-7).

126: 1. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, sr. (30-0); 2. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, sr., (28-3); 3. Nick Gorman. North Allegheny, so., (25-4); 4. Mason Prinkey, Connellsville, sr. (16-3).

132: 1. Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley, sr. (32-2); 2. Briar Priest, Hempfield, jr. (29-4); 3. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, jr. (27-3); 4. Nathan Roth, Latrobe, so. (17-8).

138: 1. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, jr. (25-1); 2. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, jr. (29-2); 3. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, so. (29-7); 4. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, so. (28-6).

145: 1. Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg, sr. (27-0); 2. John Altieri, Norwin, sr. (27-3); 3. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, sr. (30-6); 4. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland, jr. (12-3).

152: 1. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley, sr. (33-0); 2. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, so. (22-3); 3. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, jr. (17-2); 4. Garrett Thompson, Franklin Regional, sr. (26-5).

160: 1. Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, sr. (20-1); 2. Chase Krantitz, Norwin, jr. (23-4); 3. Collin McCorkle, North Allegheny, sr. (25-7); 4. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, sr. (22-5).

172: 1. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, sr. (16-0); 2. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, sr. (34-3); 3. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson, jr. (28-4); 4. Matt Furman, Canon-McMillan, so. (15-6).

189: 1. Justin Hart, Hampton, sr. (23-4); 2. Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area, sr. (31-5); 3. Cooper Baxter, Butler, jr. (22-3); 4. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, so. (20-7).

215: 1. Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, jr. (29-4); 2. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, sr. (15-1); 3. Ty Banco, Trinity, so. (27-8); 4. Tyler Rohaley, Canon-McMillan, sr., (17-9).

285: 1. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, sr. (30-1); 3. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, jr. (21-4); 3. Dawson Dietz, Hampton, sr. (31-4); 4. Tyson Brophy, Trinity, sr. (19-9).

Class AA

106: 1. Cooper Hornack, Burrell, fr. (25-1); 2. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, fr. (27-5) ; 3. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, fr. (21-6); 4. Seth Burns, West Greene, fr. (18-3).

113: 1. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, fr. (14-0); 2. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, fr. (27-3); 3. Colin Bartley, Laurel, so. (21-10); 4. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, so. (19-10).

120: 1. Nico Ferra, Burrell, so. (21-8); 2. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, jr. (22-5); 3. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, fr. (23-7); 4. Charles Perkins, Valley, fr. (9-7)

126: 1. Joey Fischer, South Park, sr. (17-0); 2. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, so. (20-6); 3. Peter Chacon, Montour, so. (15-4); Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, jr. (13-7).

132: 1. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, jr. (26-4); 2. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, fr. (26-12); 3. Dion Lyons, Valley, jr. (15-9); 4. Nick Salerno, Burrell, jr. (16-4).

138: 1. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, sr. (21-1); 2. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, jr. (22-7); 3. Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center, so. (22-6); 4. Luke Hollywood, Avonworth, fr. (13-3).

145: 1. Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk, sr. (22-2); 2. Ty Cymmerman, Derry, sr. (30-5); 3. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, so. (26-5); 4. Henry Orlandini, Montour, jr. (17-3).

152: 1. Grant Mackey, Laurel, so. (34-3); 2. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, jr. (20-9); 3. D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown, (18-8); 4. Damian Barr, Burrell, jr. (15-9).

160: 1. A.J. Corrado, Burrell, sr. (27-0); 2. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, sr. (24-4); 3. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, jr. (24-7); 4. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey, sr. (15-4).

172: 1. Rune Lawrence, Frazier, fr. (24-1); 2. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, sr. (17-6); 3. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, jr. (29-11); 4. Colby Christie, Burrell, sr. (16-10).

189: 1. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, sr. (30-4); 2. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, jr. (26-5); 3. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, sr. (19-3); 4. Mike Ewing, Washington, jr. (12-6).

215: 1. Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, jr. (36-2); 2. Eli Reese, Knoch, sr. (13-3); 3. Collin Milko, Avonworth, sr. (19-7); 4. Tasso Makripodis, McGuffey, (14-4).

285: 1. Mitch Miles, Laurel, sr. (30-6); 2. Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant, sr. (33-12); 3. Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, jr. (20-6); 4. Joey Baronick, Burgettstown, (17-6).

