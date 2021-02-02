Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling team rankings for Feb. 2, 2021

By:

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 11:22 AM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Chanz Sheaer wrestles Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson in the 145-pound weight class final of the Powerade Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 30, 2021, at Monroeville Convention Center.

Here’s a look at the latest Trib HSSN wrestling team rankings through Feb. 1, 2021:

Team rankings

Class AAA

Rank, Team, record, previous

1. Waynesburg, 8-0, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 14-1, 2

3. Hempfield, 9-0, 3

4. Franklin Regional, 16-3, 4

5. Norwin, 4-1, 7

6. North Allegheny, 11-1, 5

7. Butler, 11-2, 8

8. Canon-McMillan, 7-4, 6

9. Thomas Jefferson, 8-1, 10

10. Penn-Trafford, 10-6, NR

Out: Latrobe (4-4, 9)

Class AA

1. Burrell, 7-1, 1

2. Burgettstown, 9-0, 2

3. Mt. Pleasant, 8-4, 3

4. Quaker Valley, 9-5, 4

5. McGuffey, 4-0, 5

6. Laurel, 12-3, 7

7. Beth-Center, 12-1, 8

8. Freedom, 4-1, 6

9. Knoch, 4-1, 9

10. Avonworth, 4-2, NR

Out: South Park (3-2, 10)

