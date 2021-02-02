Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling team rankings for Feb. 2, 2021
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 11:22 AM
Team rankings
Class AAA
Rank, Team, record, previous
1. Waynesburg, 8-0, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 14-1, 2
3. Hempfield, 9-0, 3
4. Franklin Regional, 16-3, 4
5. Norwin, 4-1, 7
6. North Allegheny, 11-1, 5
7. Butler, 11-2, 8
8. Canon-McMillan, 7-4, 6
9. Thomas Jefferson, 8-1, 10
10. Penn-Trafford, 10-6, NR
Out: Latrobe (4-4, 9)
Class AA
1. Burrell, 7-1, 1
2. Burgettstown, 9-0, 2
3. Mt. Pleasant, 8-4, 3
4. Quaker Valley, 9-5, 4
5. McGuffey, 4-0, 5
6. Laurel, 12-3, 7
7. Beth-Center, 12-1, 8
8. Freedom, 4-1, 6
9. Knoch, 4-1, 9
10. Avonworth, 4-2, NR
Out: South Park (3-2, 10)
