Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling team rankings for Jan. 26, 2021

By:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 6:09 PM

Class AAA

Rank Team Last week

1. Waynesburg (7-0) 1

2. Seneca Valley (13-1) 2

3. Hempfield (7-0) 3

4. Franklin Regional (11-4) 7

5. North Allegheny (7-0) 8

6. Canon-McMillan (7-3) 5

7. Norwin (3-1) 8

8. Butler (8-2) NR

9. Latrobe (4-3) 10

10. Thomas Jefferson (8-1) NR

Out: Kiski Area (4-3) 9

Class AA

1. Burrell (5-1) 1

2. Burgettstown (8-0) 5

3. Mt. Pleasant (6-3) 4

4. Quaker Valley (8-5) 3

5. McGuffey (2-0) 6

6. Freedom (0-0) 2

7. Laurel (11-3) 7

8. Beth-Center (8-1) 9

9. Knoch (4-1) NR

10. South Park (3-1) NR

Out: Derry (3-7) 9, Ellwood City (4-5) 10

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

