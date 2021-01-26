Trib HSSN WPIAL wrestling team rankings for Jan. 26, 2021
Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Class AAA
Rank Team Last week
1. Waynesburg (7-0) 1
2. Seneca Valley (13-1) 2
3. Hempfield (7-0) 3
4. Franklin Regional (11-4) 7
5. North Allegheny (7-0) 8
6. Canon-McMillan (7-3) 5
7. Norwin (3-1) 8
8. Butler (8-2) NR
9. Latrobe (4-3) 10
10. Thomas Jefferson (8-1) NR
Out: Kiski Area (4-3) 9
Class AA
1. Burrell (5-1) 1
2. Burgettstown (8-0) 5
3. Mt. Pleasant (6-3) 4
4. Quaker Valley (8-5) 3
5. McGuffey (2-0) 6
6. Freedom (0-0) 2
7. Laurel (11-3) 7
8. Beth-Center (8-1) 9
9. Knoch (4-1) NR
10. South Park (3-1) NR
Out: Derry (3-7) 9, Ellwood City (4-5) 10
