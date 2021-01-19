Trib HSSN Wrester of the Week: Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance

By:

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Hempfield’s senior heavyweight Isaiah Vance has started off his final year of high school wrestling like he has most years, by remaining undefeated.

Vance won all four of his matches at the Mid-Winter Mayhem wrestling tournament at Monroeville’s Convention Center this weekend and recorded three pins in under 30 seconds before capturing his weight class in the High School 1 tournament by earning a 3-1 decision over Brookville’s Nathan Taylor.

The defending WPIAL Class AAA heavyweight champion and PIAA runner-up started his tournament by pinning Belle Vernon’s Nate Farley in 27 seconds. Then, Vance took down Malvern Prep’s Phillip Tabasso in 34 seconds. Vance punched his ticket to the championship match by pinning Pine-Richland’s Joseph Schneck in 39 seconds.

In the championship match, Vance earned his points with an escape in the second period. Then, after Taylor got free in the third period, Vance took him down with 1:08 to go to secure the win.

Also, in a 46-16 Hempfield dual meet victory over Greensburg Salem last Wednesday, Vance defeated Billy McChesney, 3-0, in a matchup of top WPIAL heavyweights.

Honorable mentions

Sammy Starr, Kiski Area – The 172-pound senior won his weight class in the High School 2 bracket at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament in Monroeville with ease. He registered pins in 38 seconds and 34 seconds and then captured first place with a 5-0 decision victory over Commodore Perry’s Gage Musser.

Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley – During this weekend’s Seneca Valley Duals, the 152-pounder recorded four pins for the Raiders and one 4-0 decision against Franklin Regional’s Garrett Thompson. All four of Herrera-Rondon’s pins came in 1:35 or less. He recorded two 36-second pins as well.

Max Stedeford, North Allegheny – At the North Allegheny Duals, the 145-pounder won all three of his matches for the Tigers by pin. None of his matches lasted longer than 1:20 and he pinned Southmoreland’s Tristan Ice in 59 seconds.

Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland – Laffey won the 138-pound weight class in the High School 1 bracket of the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament. He earned a victory by pin, major decision and captured the championship match with a 10-8 decision over Malvern Prep’s Reed Fullmer.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield, Kiski Area, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley