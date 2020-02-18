Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week: Burrell’s AJ Corrado

By:

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 | 1:44 PM

Burrell’s AJ Corrado has turned in a dominant junior wrestling season, and he earned his first WPIAL title in the same fashion this weekend.

He won the 152-pound weight class with two pins and a 2-1 decision over Quaker Valley’s Conner Redinger, who was going for his third WPIAL championship.

In his first match, Corrado built a 5-0 lead on Avonworth’s Joe Boughton before pinning him in 1 minute, 22 seconds. His second pin of the WPIAL tournament came even quicker. In the semifinals, Corrado pinned South Park’s Garrett Ammon in 56 seconds to earn a spot in the championship for the second straight year.

Corrado’s bout with Redinger was battle. He scored a takedown with 12 seconds to go in the first period and Redinger scored his only point of the match via an escape in the second. From there, Corrado stood pat for the victory.

In the Section 3-AA individual tournament Friday, Corrado also picked up two pins and neither match got out of the first round as he rolled to the section title.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Ian Oswalt, Burrell: The 132-pounder picked up the third WPIAL title of his career and did it in convincing fashion. He picked up two pins in less than two minutes and also earned a clean 15-0 technical fall in 4:45.

Thayne Lawrence, Frazier: At 160 pounds, the senior picked up his fourth WPIAL title this weekend. He tallied a 42-second pin and a 9-0 major decision to capture his title.

Trent Schultheis, Freedom: Schultheis became another three-time WPIAL winner this weekend when he picked up two pins and a 17-2 technical fall in the 170-pound championship match.

Garrett Boone, McGuffey: En route to his first WPIAL championship, Boone picked up three pins as the No. 2 seed and pinned No. 1-seeded Ethan Cain from Elizabeth Forward in 2:35 in the 195-pound championship match.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Frazier, Freedom, McGuffey