Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week for March 16, 2021: Briar Priest, Hempfield

By:

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Briar Priest wrestles against Nathan Lucier of Coatesville in the Class AAA 132-pound semifinals during the PIAA wrestling championships Saturday.

After not even placing at WPIALs a year ago, Hempfield 132-pounder Briar Priest made a run this weekend that he’ll never forget as he won the first PIAA Class AAA title of his career.

He capped off his junior season with a 34-5 record, which was identical to his record last year, and earned a 6-0 decision over Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell in the PIAA finals.

As the sixth seed last week at the PIAA Class AAA West Super Regional at Altoona, Priest lost to Chappell after the senior recorded an escape and a takedown in the final 32 seconds to earn a 6-5 decision in the finals.

Heading into the state tournament, Priest received the No. 5 seed in his weight class and went on to earn a 12-2 major decision in the quarterfinals over Kelly Kakos from Perkiomen Valley. In the semifinals, Priest took advantage of a second-period escape to knock off top-seeded Nathan Lucier from Coatesville.

Priest dominated his rematch with Chappell in the state finals. He scored all six of his points in the second period and that was all he needed to stand atop the podium.

Honorable mention

AJ Corrado, Burrell: After placing at states during the first three years of his high school career, Corrado earned his first state title Friday, pinning Midd-West’s Avery Basset in the PIAA final in 6:20. He earned two decisions in the quarterfinals and semifinals to punch his ticket to the championship match.

Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley: The future Oklahoma Sooner won his third PIAA title Saturday with a 3-1 decision over Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh. He also earned a 16-0 technical in the quarterfinals and a 5-2 decision in the semis.

Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg: In a rematch of the PIAA Class AAA West Super Regional final, Henson won the third state title of his high school career with a 5-3 decision over Norwin’s John Altieri. Henson also overcame a 7-1 deficit in his quarterfinal match and earned an 11-9 decision in overtime with a takedown in sudden victory.

Rune Lawrence, Frazier: As a freshman, Lawrence capped off his first high school season with a state title. After recording a pin in the quarterfinals, Lawrence earned a 1-0 decision in the semifinals and a 9-7 decision over Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall in the finals.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

