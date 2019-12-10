Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week for Week of Dec. 9, 2019

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 12:01 AM

Mt. Lebanon sophomore Mac Stout had a dominating performances at Gateway’s Eastern Area Invitational. He went 5-0 and beat Kiski Area’s Nick Delp in the 170-pound championship bout to capture the bracket and earn Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament in addition to Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week honors.

On Friday, Stout pinned both of his opponents in less than two minutes. On Saturday, he beat Indiana’s AJ Ryan by a 20-4 technical fall in 4 minutes, 30 seconds in the quarters and captured a 23-8 technical fall over Connellsville’s Casper Hinklie in the semifinals.

Stout earned a 12-5 decision over Delp. As a freshman, Stout went 32-10 at 160 and placed first in his section.

OTHER NOMINEES:

Jack Blumer, sr., Kiski Area: Blumer turned in a dominating performance at Gateway’s Eastern Area tournament. He captured the 160-pound bracket with five straight pins. Four of the five pins came in the first period.

Carter Dibert, jr., Franklin Regional: The defending PIAA 106-pound state champion got his season started off on the right note with a tournament win at Gateway. He had two pins, two technical falls and a major decision.

Donovan McMillon, jr., Peters Township: McMillon won at 182 pounds at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational and did so in a big way. He earned his first three victories by pin and then earned a 10-6 sudden victory over Freedom Area’s Trent Schultheis in the championship bout.

Logan Harmon, jr., Armstrong: Harmon won the 195 title at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational. He pinned his first three opponents and then beat Elizabeth Forward’s Ethan Cain by a 17-7 major decision in the championship bout.

