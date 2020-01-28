Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week for week of Jan. 27, 2020

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 3:51 PM

Burrell 152-pounder A.J. Corrado turned in a solid performance at the Thomas Chevrolet tournament in Bedford this past weekend, taking home first place with a 4-0 record and four pins.

None of Corrado’s matches got out of the first round.

Corrado was the No. 1-seed heading into the tournament and performed accordingly. He pinned Bedford’s Gavin Habinyak in 1 minute, 11 seconds to secure his first victory, then followed it up with a 23-second pin of Southern Huntingdon County’s Wyatt Campbell.

In his semifinal matchup, he pinned Berlin-Brothersvalley’s Clayton Lee at the 1:31 mark. In his championship match, he pinned Alec Supanick in 43 seconds to take home the title.

Corrado also earned his 100th victory over the weekend.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Ricky Feroce, Burrell: The Burrell senior won the 195-pound weight class at the Thomas Chevrolet tournament. He recorded a fall, a decision and two major decisions. His final win of the tournament came via a 9-1 major decision over Athens’ Ben Pernaselli.

Gabe Willochell, Latrobe: Trib HSSN’s Class AAA top-ranked 132-pounder won his weight class at the West Branch Ultimate Warrior tournament last weekend. He earned two pins, a tech fall and a decision. His championship match was a tight one as he took advantage of a takedown with less than 25 seconds remaining to beat Altoona’s Matt Sarbo, 11-10.

Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley: The 132-pound junior won his weight class at the Frank Ferguson Brooke Classic with two pins and two tech falls. He earned a 15-0 technical fall in the championship match over Blue Mountain’s Dalton Touchinsky.

Justin Hart, Hampton: With three pins and a major decision in the 182-pound weight class, Hart won the championship at the Frank Ferguson Brooke Classic. His 15-7 major decision came in the championship over Erick Brothers Jr. from Wheeling Park.

