Trib HSSN wrestler of the week: Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence

By:
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 | 12:01 AM

The 160-pound senior dominated at the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional this past weekend at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. He captured his second regional title without giving up a point and recorded a perfect 4-0 record. He won three of his matches by fall and one by technical fall.

In his first match against Bald Eagle Area’s Noah Foltz, Lawrence racked up seven points before earning a pin in 3 minutes, 13 seconds. His second match was just as clean as he pinned Ethan Marcozzi from Bishop McCort in 1:49.

He continued his dominating performance in the semifinals and earned a 17-0 technical fall victory over Philipsburg-Osceola’s Hunter Weitoish in 4:32. Lawrence capped off the tournament by pinning Keegan Rothrock from St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in 5:32.

The two-time PIAA champion is 21-2 this season and has produced a record of 117-14 over his four-year career. He’ll defend his state title in Hershey on March 5-7.

Honarable mention

Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward: The Warriors’ 120-pounder won his weight class at the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional, earning three victories via pin and another via decision. Like Lawrence, Michaels did not allow a point.

Austin Walley, Ellwood City: At 182 pounds, Walley captured his first Southwest Regional title. He earned two pins, one technical fall and a 7-4 decision in the championship.

Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional: Solomon pulled off a big win at the WPIAL Section 1 tournament this past weekend. He picked up a pin in 2:53 in the quarterfinals and then earned a 3-0 decision in the semifinals. In the finals, he upset top-seeded Kurtis Phipps for Norwin thanks to a sudden victory takedown.

Jack Blumer, Kiski Area: The West Virginia commit won the 160-pound weight class of the WPIAL Class AAA Section 1 tournament. He picked up two pins and recorded a 7-2 decision over Hempfield’s Trevor Verkleeren in the finals.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

