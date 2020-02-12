Trib HSSN wrestler of the week: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 | 4:40 PM

In his team’s run to the state championship, the Raiders’ 160-pounder went 4-0 and picked up two pins, a technical fall and a 2-1 second tiebreaker win in the state championship match against Nazareth Area.

All season long, Augustine has been a staple for Waynesburg. He’s produced an overall record of 34-7 and this past weekend, he showed why. He won his first two matches via pin. First, he pinned Central Dauphin’s Ethan Pae in 2 minutes, 44 seconds. Then, he pinned Cathedral Prep’s Owen Shetler in 2:52.

In Waynesburg’s semifinal match, Augustine picked up a 24-8 technical fall victory over Bethlehem Catholic’s Luke Thomas in 4:15. In the state final, Augustine took advantage of a sixth-period escape to earned a 2-1 second tiebreaker victory over Nazareth Area’s Conner Herceg. Augustine was one of six Raiders to pick up points in their final match of the state tournament.

HONORABLE MENTION

Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg: Just like Augustine, Henson has been a key cog in the Waynesburg machine this year. At the state tournament, Henson went 4-0, won two of his matches by major decision and one by forfeit, and he earned a 23-8 technical fall over Nicholas Foster in the state championship.

Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley: The 138-pounder from Seneca Valley was a tough out at the PIAA Class AAA team tournament this weekend. He went 5-0, picked up two pins, two decisions and a major decision.

Ian Oswalt, Burrell: The Bucs 132-pounder continued his stellar junior season by going 5-0 at the PIAA Class AA team tournament. He picked up two pins, two decisions and a major decision.

Cole Spencer, Pine Richland: Spencer went 4-0 at the Williams Jenkins Memorial Duals at Penn State-Fayette this past weekend. He picked up three pins, two of which came in under a minute, and he also earned a forfeit victory.

