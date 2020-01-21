Trib HSSN wrestler of the week: Mt. Lebanon’s Luke Stout

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 | 3:57 PM

The senior grappler from Mt. Lebanon won the 195-pound title at the Allegheny County wrestling tournament this past weekend, but this wasn’t Stout’s first trip to the top of the podium at the annual event.

On Saturday, Stout became just the fifth wrestler in the history of the tournament to become a four-time champ. He won a county title at 152 pounds as a freshman, 160 as a sophomore and captured his third as a junior at 182.

Over the course of the two-day tournament, Stout earned four pins in his first four matches. All four came in the first period and three took less than a minute. He earned his county title with an 8-3 decision over Bethel Park’s Luke Montgomery.

Stout and his younger brother, Mac, also took home county titles in the same year for the second straight season. Mac won the 170-pound weight class.

Honorable mention

Austin Walley, Ellwood City: The Wolverines traveled to the Top Gun tournament in Alliance, Ohio, and Walley came home a champ. He won the 195-pound title with a 13-7 decision over Kenny Marra from West Branch (Ohio). Walley went 5-0 with two pins, two decisions, and a major decision. His pins came in 34 seconds and 1:02.

Jrake Burford, Highlands: Burford tallied the most pins in the least amount of time this past weekend at the Allegheny County tournament. He won the 132-pound title and recorded pin times of 49 seconds, 1:18, 2:34, 2:42 and 1:46. His fall in the 132-pound championship might have been the most impressive as Burford pinned No. 1-seed Kelin Laffey from Pine-Richland, an opponent who had already beaten him twice.

Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland: It all came down to Spencer at the Allegheny County tournament as the Rams were on the brink of a team title and they need just one more individual title to surpass North Allegheny. Spencer pulled it off as he earned a 3-0 decision over Quaker Valley’s Conner Redinger in the 152-pound championship. The Rams defeated the Tigers by the slimmest of margins, 223-222.5.

Colin Bartley, Laurel: The 106-pound freshman tore through the Mercer VFW tournament this weekend to earn a spot atop the podium. As a No. 2 seed, Bartley recorded a fall in 1:47, then recorded a 6-0 decision and a 5-3 decision to earn his spot in the championship. Facing the No. 1 seed, Kyle Lantz from Conneaut, Bartley pulled off a 2-1 decision to bring home the title.

