Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week: Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon

By:

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 11:03 AM

Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon captured the second Powerade tournament title of his high school career Saturday when he took down two of the top four wrestlers in his weight class and racked up one pin, two major decisions and a decision.

Herrera-Rondon started off his weekend by pinning Malvern Prep’s James Toal in 1 minute, 8 seconds. He followed with a 14-0 major decision over Walsh Jesuit’s (Ohio) Zach Wiseman in the quarterfinals. Then, Trib HSSN’s top-ranked 152-pounder, knocked off No. 3 Ty Linsenbigler from Hempfield and No. 2 Rocco Welsh from Waynesburg.

Herrera-Rondon defeated Linsenbigler with an 11-0 major decision where he dominated in all three periods. It was Herrera Rondon’s second major decision of the season and the tournament.

In the championship match, Herrera-Rondon and Welsh battled for the second time this season and the result didn’t change.

Seneca Valley’s standout tallied six points in the second period and three more in the third to earn a 9-4 decision over Welsh. The two squared off at the Cavalier Duals on Jan. 23 and Herrera-Rondon came away with a 1-0 decision.

Honorable mention

Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional: During Franklin Regional’s 5-0 run at the North Allegheny Duals this weekend, Solomon beat both North Allegheny’s Max Stedeford and Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans. Stedeford is the No. 4 ranked wrestler in Trib HSSN’s Class AAA 145-pound rankings, and Evans is ranked No. 2 at 138 pounds, one place ahead of Solomon. The junior earned a 6-4 decision over Stedeford and a 1-0 decision over Evans.

Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe: The defending 106-pound PIAA champion cruised through his weight class at this weekend’s Powerade tournament to capture the 113-pound title. He racked up a pin, a decision, a technical fall and capped it off with a 10-1 major decision over No. 3 Joe Simon from Waynesburg.

Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area: The 160-pounder became Kiski Area’s first Powerade winner this weekend, capturing his weight class with a pin, a technical fall, a major decision and two decisions. After entering the tournament unseeded, Morlacci beat Norwin’s Chase Kranitz with a 3-1 decision in the championship match.

Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg: Henson cruised through the 145-pound bracket at the Powerade tournament with two pins, a technical fall and two decisions. He took down Seneca Valley’s Chan Shearer with a 11-5 decision in the championship match.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Seneca Valley, Waynesburg