Trib HSSN wrestler of the week: Trent Schultheis, Freedom

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 4:26 PM

Junior Trent Schultheis went on a run last weekend at the 2020 Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament at IUP. In the 170-pound weight class, Schultheis won all five of his matches, four of them via pin.

His first pin came in 1 minute, 13 seconds over North Allegheny’s Nick Caruso. Then he pinned Raivis Bobby from St. Mary’s in 2:59. His third pin of the day came in 52 seconds over Commodore Perry’s Evan Hamilton.

Schultheis won his semifinal matchup via a fall over James Laird from General McLane in 1:22. Then, he capped off his tournament run with a 10-1 major decision over Ethan Marcozzi from Bishop McCort.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson: The 160-pound senior went 4-0 at the 2020 Burgettstown tournament and won his weight class. He earned two pins, including one that came in 34 seconds. He defeated No. 1 seed Shane Kemper from Burgettstown by a 9-0 major decision and captured his title with a 7-4 decision over Daiveon Say from Grove City.

Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey: Ferraro won the 145-pound weight class at the 2020 Burgettstown tournament. He earned all four of his wins by decision and claimed his title with a 5-3 sudden victory decision over Christopher Beatty from Chartiers Valley.

Max Stedeford, North Allegheny: As the No. 7 seed at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament at IUP, Stedeford went the distance to capture the 138-pound weight class. He beat the No. 10 seed by a 9-1 major decision, the No. 2 seed by a 13-4 decision and the No. 6 seed with a pin in 5:19. To seal the tournament, he beat No. 1 seed Kenny Duschek from Freedom via 7-2 decision.

Cole Homet, Waynesburg: Homet turned in another dominant performance for the Raiders at the Winners Choice Tournament. His first win of the tournament came via pin in 15 seconds. From there, he earned his second win via pin in 44 seconds and his third came by technical fall in the quarterfinals. He won his semifinal match with his third first-period pin of the tournament then captured the championship via a 5-1 decision.

