Trib HSSN wrestler of the week: Waynesburg’s Eli Makel

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 3:51 PM

Waynesburg was in need of a big victory in the final match of the WPIAL Class AAA team championship Saturday afternoon at Canon-McMillan and 170-pound freshman Eli Makel answered the call.

The Raiders had just gotten back-to-back wins from Nate Stephenson and Luca Augustine to cut Seneca Valley’s lead to three points, 30-27.

With the match on the line, Makel didn’t just need a win. He needed to score bonus points as well. He faced off with Seneca Valley’s Marshall Adamson and earned a pin in 2 minutes, 41 seconds to help the Raiders capture their first WPIAL team title since 1989.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ian Oswalt, Burrell: The Burrell junior left no doubt this past weekend at the WPIAL Class AA team championships. He pinned both his opponents in a combined 30 seconds to lead the Bucs to their 14th straight WPIAL team championship. Oswalt is 27-5 this season.

Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley: The 138-pounder won both of his matches via pin this weekend at the WPIAL Class AAA team championships. He pinned his first opponent, Canon-McMillan’s Tyler Soule, in 1 minute, 16 seconds. Then he delivered one of Seneca Valley’s six wins in their championship loss to Waynesburg by pinning Colton Stoneking in 4:26.

Jordan Watters, West Allegheny: At 132 pounds, Watters worked his way through his weight class at the 2020 Buckeye Local Panther Classic and won all five of his matches. He earned three pins, one decision and a major decision to capture the weight class.

Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton: Just like Watters, Melnyk went 5-0 at the 2020 Buckeye Local Panther Classic and won his 160-pound weight class in the process. He won all five of his matches by pin and his final fall came in 5:46 over Gavin Rosso from West Mifflin.

