Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week: Waynesburg’s Mac Church

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 5:09 PM

Waynesburg’s Mac Church had a great weekend at the Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) Ironman Classic tournament. He placed second in the 106-pound weight class, which had seven other nationally ranked 106-pound wrestlers. The Waynesburg freshman was No. 12 heading into the weekend.

His only loss of the tournament — which is also his only loss of the season — came in a 6-3 decision against Marc-Anthony McGowan from Blair Academy (N.J.) in the championship match. McGowan was ranked No. 3 in the country before the start of the tournament.

Church also earned three decision victories. To earn his spot in the championship match, Church won 7-5 over Eligh Rivera from Lake Highland Prep (Fla.).

Earlier in the week, Waynesburg won its first dual meet of the season, beating Montour, 51-28. Church won by a 17-1 tech fall at the 5:19 mark of his match James Walzer.

HONORABLE MENTION

Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley: Competing in the 132-pound weight class at the Ironman Classic, Herrera-Rondon earned a third-place finish and went 5-1. His only loss came in the quarterfinals. He lost to Park Hill’s Ethen Miller in an ultimate tiebreaker.

Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional: The 126-pound sophomore kept his perfect 2019-20 record alive when he won his weight class at the King of the Mountain tournament this weekend. Solomon went 5-0 and beat Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington by a 5-2 decision in the championship match.

Luca Augustine, Waynesburg: Just like his teammate, Augustine turned in a solid performance at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman Classic. He finished 7-2 in the 160-pound bracket for a fourth-place finish. He defeated Malvern Prep’s Jack Wehmeyer in the consolation semifinals by a 5-1 decision before losing to Wyoming Seminary’s Gabe Arnold in the third-place match.

Ian Oswalt, Burrell: Oswalt earned win No. 100 of his career this weekend when he beat Muncy’s Bryce Vollman by a 1-0 decision in the King of the Mountain tournament. The junior grappler took second in the 138-pound weight class, losing to Williamsport’s Riley Bower by a 7-1 decision.

Tags: Burrell, Franklin Regional, Seneca Valley, Waynesburg