Trib HSSN Wrestler of the Week: Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson

By:

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 6:01 AM

On the way to Waynesburg’s second straight WPIAL Class AAA championship, the school’s seventh overall, 145-pounder Wyatt Henson put on a show. He picked up three pins and also defeated North Allegheny’s Max Stedeford, who is No. 4 in Trib HSSN’s Class AAA 145-pound rankings, by a 9-3 decision in Waynesburg’s semifinal match on Wednesday.

On Monday, in wins over Mt. Lebanon and Peters Township, Henson’s matchups combined to last 1 minute, 6 seconds. He pinned Mt. Lebanon’s Louie Pietragallo in 17 seconds, then Peters Township’s Noah Schratz in 49 seconds.

On Wednesday, Henson set the tone for the Raiders with his win over Stedeford. Henson set the tone of the WPIAL championship as well, pinning Seneca Valley’s Teagan Leighty in 51 seconds.

Henson is 18-0 this season with 10 pins, two technical falls and one major decision. He’ll look to defend his PIAA championship in the coming weeks.

Honorable mention

• Cole Homet, Waynesburg: Homet and Henson are both 18-0, but the junior 138-pounder tallied three pins and a technical fall this week as the Raiders won their second straight WPIAL Class AAA championship. He pinned Mt. Lebanon’s Nick Busalacchi in 1:12 and Peters Township’s Landon Shaffer in 1:04. On Wednesday, Homet continued his hot run when he pinned North Allegheny’s Bradley Stipetich. In Waynesburg’s WPIAL championship match, Homet earned a 19-3 technical fall victory over Seneca Valley’s Wayne Pirt.

• Cooper Hornack, Burrell: Burrell’s star freshman continued his standout season with three pins in 52 seconds or less and a 6-0 decision in the WPIAL Class AA championship match. He recorded his quickest pin of the season on Monday when he finished Mt. Pleasant’s Joseph Longhi in 38 seconds. He also pinned Derry’s Dylan Klim in 45 seconds on Monday and Quaker Valley’s Isaac Maccaglia in 52 seconds on Wednesday. He helped Burrell win its 15th straight WPIAL title on Saturday with a 6-0 decision over Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal.

• Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley: The Seneca Valley sophomore picked up five wins this past week, including two via pin. He pinned North Allegheny’s Sam Horton in 30 seconds then took down Peters Township’s Richard Meyers in 2:39. On Wednesday, he earned a 5-0 decision over Connellsville’s Jacob Layton. Chappell captured Seneca Valley’s only points of the WPIAL championship with an 8-3 decision over Waynesburg’s Joseph Simon.

• AJ Corrado, Burrell: Corrado followed up his Westmoreland County title with four straight victories this past week to keep his undefeated season alive. He converted three pins and also earned a 6-1 decision over Mt. Pleasant’s Noah Gnibus, who is ranked No. 3 in Trib HSSN’s Class AA 172-pound rankings. In Burrell’s WPIAL championship match, Corrado bumped up two weight classes to 189 and stilled pinned Burgettstown’s Turner Lehman. It was his 13th pin of the season and improved his record to 19-0.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Seneca Valley, Waynesburg