Trib HSSN wrestler of the week: Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | 12:04 PM

The Beast of the East Tournament in New Jersey had close to 130 teams this past weekend and Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson found a way to earn a third-place finish in the 138-pound bracket.

The Iowa commit went 6-1 against wrestlers from Maryland, Ohio, New Jersey, Florida and Delaware. All six of his wins came by decision as he worked his way through his weight class, facing tough competition along the way. His only loss came in a 13-3 major decision against Lucas Chittum from Blair Academy (N.J.). Chittum eventually won the weight class with a 10-8 decision over Kenny Herrmann from Bethlehem Catholic.

In Henson’s third-place match, he defeated Elyria’s Mick Burnett in an ultimate tiebreaker, 3-2. He started off the weekend with a 17-11 decision over Clement Wood from Mount St. Joseph (Md.) then defeated JT Chance from Western Reserve (Ohio) with a 11-2 major. His next two victories came over Eric Freeman from Paramus (N.J.) and Chris Rivera from Lake Highland Prep (Fla.).

The final win before his third-place match came against Alex Poore from Caravel Academy (Del.) in a 6-1 decision. Henson is 12-4 on the season.

Honorable Mention:

Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley: The 138-pounder went undefeated at the Kiski Area Quad Duals on Friday and earned both of his victory by pin. He notched his first of the night against Kiski Area’s Ethan Connor in 1 minute, 39 seconds. His second came against Hempfield’s Nolan Daerr, who he pinned in 4:42.

Jack Blumer, Kiski Area: The West Virginia commit also went 2-0 at the Kiski Area Quad Duals with two pins. He earned his first against Seneca Valley’s Michael Adamson in 57-seconds. His second pin of the night came in 1:30 against Canon Mac’s Blake Joseph.

Jrake Burford, Highlands: The 138-pound sophomore turned in the performance of the tournament at the Sharpsville Invitational this past weekend as his team went 5-0 to capture the team title. Burford earned two pins in 45 seconds and his third came in 1:12.

Jordan Watters, West Allegheny: The 132-pound senior took first place in his weight class at the Hopper Invitational in Ohio this past weekend. He won three matches by fall, took a 6-2 decision over CJ Spencer from Indian Creek in the semifinals, then pinned Indian Valley’s Roger Naylor in 49 seconds in the finals.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Highlands, Kiski Area, Seneca Valley, Waynesburg, West Allegheny