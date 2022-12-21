Trib HSSN wrestling rankings for Dec. 20, 2022
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | 4:45 PM
Class 3A team rankings
Pos. Team Record Prev.
1. Trinity (3-0) 4
2. Butler (6-0) NR
3. Waynesburg (5-1) 1
4. Connellsville (1-0) 3
5. Canon-McMillan (0-1) 2
6. Latrobe (2-1) 5
7. Franklin Regional (3-0) 6
8. Hempfield (4-1) 8
9. Seneca Valley (4-1) 9
10. Plum (4-1) 10
Teams to watch: Armstrong, Bethel Park, Norwin. Dropped out: North Allegheny (7).
Class 2A team rankings
Pos. Team Record Prev.
1. Burgettstown (2-0) 1
2. Burrell (2-0) 2
3. Quaker Valley (8-3) 3
4. Mt. Pleasant (3-4) 4
5. Highlands (3-1) 5
6. Laurel (8-3) 6
7. Frazier (3-2) 8
8. Valley (6-1) 9
9. Southmoreland (4-3) 7
10. McGuffey (6-1) NR
Dropped out: Fort Cherry (10).
Pittsburgh City League
Pos. Team Record Last week
1. Carrick (5-6) 1
2. Allderdice (4-2) 2
