TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Trib HSSN wrestling rankings for Dec. 20, 2022

By:
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | 4:45 PM

Class 3A team rankings

Pos. Team Record Prev.

1. Trinity (3-0) 4

2. Butler (6-0) NR

3. Waynesburg (5-1) 1

4. Connellsville (1-0) 3

5. Canon-McMillan (0-1) 2

6. Latrobe (2-1) 5

7. Franklin Regional (3-0) 6

8. Hempfield (4-1) 8

9. Seneca Valley (4-1) 9

10. Plum (4-1) 10

Teams to watch: Armstrong, Bethel Park, Norwin. Dropped out: North Allegheny (7).

Class 2A team rankings

Pos. Team Record Prev.

1. Burgettstown (2-0) 1

2. Burrell (2-0) 2

3. Quaker Valley (8-3) 3

4. Mt. Pleasant (3-4) 4

5. Highlands (3-1) 5

6. Laurel (8-3) 6

7. Frazier (3-2) 8

8. Valley (6-1) 9

9. Southmoreland (4-3) 7

10. McGuffey (6-1) NR

Dropped out: Fort Cherry (10).

Pittsburgh City League

Pos. Team Record Last week

1. Carrick (5-6) 1

2. Allderdice (4-2) 2

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More High School Sports

Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2022
High school roundup for Dec. 19, 2022: Gemma Walker’s perfect night at line sparks Peters Township
Despite being shorthanded, Latrobe wrestling team still too much for Derry
Second-half surge powers Plum girls past Franklin Regional

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter