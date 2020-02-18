Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week: Burrell

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 | 1:41 PM

Burrell’s wrestling team turned in quite the weekend at Canon-McMillan on Friday and Saturday.

First, the Bucs competed in the Section 3-AA individual tournament Friday. They had four wrestlers win section championships, five were runners-up and two finished in third.

Burrell followed up that performance Saturday with a strong effort at the WPIAL championships. Ian Oswalt (132 pounds) and AJ Corrado (152) both earned WPIAL titles and Mikey Scherer (220) earned a runner-up finish. The Bucs also had two third-place finishers and one fourth-place finisher.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Freedom: Trent Schultheis (170) and Kenny Duschek (138) both earned WPIAL titles Saturday, and the Bulldogs also had a fifth-place finisher.

McGuffey: The Highlanders had two WPIAL champions this weekend as Garrett Boone (195) and Rocco Ferraro (145) brought home titles. McGuffey also had a runner-up, a fourth-place finisher, a sixth-place finisher and two eighth-place finishers.

Carlynton: Chase Brandebura (106) brought home a WPIAL title for the Cougars this weekend and the rest of his team responded with a runner-up finisher, a third-place finisher, two fourth-place finishers and a seventh-place finisher.

Elizabeth Forward: The Warriors had a WPIAL champion, runner-up, third-place finisher and two fourth-place finishers. Ryan Michaels (120) won the WPIAL title for Elizabeth Forward, and Ethan Cain (195) earned the runner-up finish.

