Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week: Canon-McMillan

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 5:12 PM

Canon-McMillan started the 2019-20 season on the right note. The Big Macs took third in the Cumberland Valley Kickoff tournament, then won the King of the Mountain tournament by eight points over Mifflin County last weekend.

Garrit Nijenhuis (182 pounds) was the only Big Mac wrestler to win his weight class. He went 5-0 and pinned Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman in the championship match at the 1 minute, 43 second mark.

Matthew Furman (170) and Evan Miller (220) earned third-place finishes for the Big Macs with records of 6-1 and 4-1 respectively. Tyler Rohaley (195) placed fourth and went 4-2. Giomar Ramos (285) and Gabriel Stafford (145) were the final two to finish in the top five of their respective weight classes and they both placed fifth.

Earlier in the week, the Big Macs also got their sectional schedule started off on the right foot with a 78-6 win over New Castle.

HONORABLE MENTION

Waynesburg Central: The Raiders placed 10th at the Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) Ironman Classic. Over 100 teams competed in the nationally regarded tournament this past weekend and as one of three WPIAL representatives, Waynesburg earned a spot amongst the best. Mac Church (106) was Waynesburg’s top finisher and placed second with a record of 5-1. His only loss came in the championship match.

Seneca Valley: The Raiders also made the trip to the Ironman Classic and turned in a performance that was worthy of a 21st-place finish. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon was the top finisher for Seneca Valley, placing third in the 132-pound bracket with a record of 5-1.

North Allegheny: The Tigers took home the team title at the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius this past weekend with a score of 232.5 points. Nick Gorman (106), Dylan Coy (120) and Grant Mackay (152) all captured first-place finishes. Ben Grafton (285) and Max Stedeford (138) earned second-place finishes.

Kiski Area: The Cavaliers are looking to capture their fourth straight WPIAL title this year and they have done a good job of proving that they are capable of it. This past weekend, they went undefeated at the Moon Duals. They defeated Beth-Center (56-22), Bethel Park (68-7), Ambridge (78-3), Quaker Valley (66-5) and Connellsville (43-21).

Tags: Canon-McMillan, Kiski Area, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Waynesburg