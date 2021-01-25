Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week for Jan. 25, 2021: Waynesburg

Monday, January 25, 2021 | 11:01 AM

When some of the best wrestling teams in the WPIAL gathered at Kiski Area for the Cavalier Duals this weekend, the Raiders, who were ranked as Trib HSSN’s No. 1 team in Class AAA, came out on top with a record of 5-0.

Not only did the Raiders finish the weekend undefeated while facing three other teams that were ranked in the Top 10, they also only allowed 28 total points. They took down Penn Trafford (66-3), Mount Lebanon (72-4), No. 5 Franklin Regional (57-3), No. 2 Seneca Valley (42-12) and No. 7 Kiski Area (66-6).

Over the course of the five matches, the Raiders tallied 35 total pins and only gave up one pin all day long. In their final match of the day, Kiski Area’s 189-pounder Brayden Roscosky pinned Waynesburg’s Eli Maken in 4 minutes, 41 seconds.

In their match with Seneca Valley, the Raiders only gave up four decisions and one of those came in a 1-0 battle between Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon and Rocco Welsh at 152 pounds, which was a matchup of the top two wrestlers in their weight class.

Honorable mention

Butler – The Golden Tornado went undefeated at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic Duals on Saturday. They took down North Star (41-26), Elizabeth Forward (43-18), Beth-Center (44-24) and Derry (36-30). They also defeated Greensburg-Salem (51-18) in the first-place match.

Hempfield – The Spartans battled at the Hampton Duals this weekend and came away with five victories. They took down Mt. Pleasant (48-24), Fox Chapel (58-16), Hampton (47-24) and Quaker Valley (46-27) and squeezed out a close win over Thomas Jefferson (40-36).

Laurel – The Spartans completed an undefeated week in both the Laurel Tri-Meet and the Laurel Duals. They won seven matches and never allowed more than 27 points. They also defeated Blackhawk (66-6) last Monday in their first match of the week.

Thomas Jefferson — Outside of their six-point loss to Hempfield, the Jaguars performed well at the Hampton Duals with wins over Quaker Valley (33-29), Mt. Pleasant (46-23), Fox Chapel (53-12) and Hampton (48-23). They also started off the week with wins over Belle Vernon and West Mifflin.

