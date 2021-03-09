Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week for March 9, 2021: Seneca Valley

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (right) wrestles Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh (left) in the 152-pound final of the Powerade Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 30.

This past weekend, the Seneca Valley wrestling team left Altoona High School with three super regional champions, the most of any team in attendance.

Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Dylan Chappell and Tyler Chappell, who also won WPIAL titles a week ago, captured West super regional titles Saturday and punched their tickets to Hershey.

The top four wrestlers from each weight class advanced to this weekend’s state tournament.

At 106 pounds, the younger Chappell worked his way through his weight class with three decisions. He took down Northern York’s Rocco Fratelli, 2-0, in the first round, then defeated Kaedyn Williams from Manheim Township, 2-1. In the championship round, he trailed Solanco’s Dom Flatt 1-0 before scoring three points in the third period with an escape and a takedown to claim the title.

In his first-round victory, Dylan pinned Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr in 2 minutes, 52 seconds. Then, he earned a 5-1 decision over Williamsport’s Braden Bower. In the championship match, he avoided a late rally from Hempfield’s Briar Priest to secure a 6-5 decision.

Herrera-Rondon, who is looking for the third PIAA title of his career, won his first match over Manheim Township’s Kevin Ollavaria with a pin in 4:25. Then, he earned a 12-1 major decision over Cumberland Valley’s Gabriel Belga. He won his weight class after Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh had to medically default.

Honorable mention

Burrell: For the second straight week, the Bucs left a regional tournament with the team title. AJ Corrado (160) won his weight class while Cooper Hornack (106) and Ian Oswalt (138) finished as runners-up.

Franklin Regional: Behind Seneca Valley, the Panthers were the only other team at Altoona that had multiple champions. As the top seed, Carter Dibert won the 126-pound weight class with two major decisions and a 4-2 decision in the finals. As the No. 6 seed, Finn Solomon won his weight class with a 12-1 major decision over Waynesburg’s Cole Homet.

Laurel: Grant Mackay won at 152 pounds with a fall, a decision and a 17-6 major decision. Heavyweight Mitch Miles placed fifth after picking up a 22-second pin in the first round.

Hempfield: The Spartans had four wrestlers advance to Hershey this upcoming weekend. Heavyweight Isaiah Vance placed first while Briar Priest (132) placed second, Ethan Berginc (126) placed third and Ty Linsenbigler (145) placed fourth.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

