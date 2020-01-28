Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week for week of Jan. 27, 2020

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 3:47 PM

Following a 17th straight section championship last week, the Burrell wrestling team traveled to Bedford for the Thomas Chevrolet tournament. Burrell placed second behind Chestnut Ridge and scored 225.5 points.

Three Bucs — Ian Oswalt (132 pounds), AJ Corrado (152) and Ricky Feroce (195) — earned individual titles at the tournament. Cole Clark (182), Nick Salerno (120) and Niko Ferra (106) earned third-place finishes.

The Bucs also had four other wrestlers place in the top eight of their weight class.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Hempfield: The Spartans earned a Section 1-AAA title by knocking off Kiski Area last week, 34-31. The Cavaliers were the four-time defending section champs and Hempfield earned three key pins that allowed the Spartans to take the match.

Norwin: The Knights traveled to the Sharon Duals Saturday and brought home the title. The Knights won all five of their matches, defeating Eisenhower (50-30), Iroquois (57-12), Knoch (63-15), Burgettstown (37-28) and Butler (40-36).

Hampton: With 176 points, the Talbots placed third at the Frank Ferguson Brook Classic. Tyler Kocak (170), Justin Hart (182) and Conrad Harold (195) all brought home individual titles. Harold defeated teammate Jayden Resch by a 7-2 decision in the championship. Zach Wright (126) and Dawson Dietz (285) also earned third-place finishes.

Latrobe: The Wildcats earned a fourth-place finish at the West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament this weekend. They finished 80 points behind first-place finisher Southern Columbia, and 132-pounder Gabe Willochell was their lone champion. Nathan Roth (120) earned a runner-up finish.

