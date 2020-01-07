Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week for week of Jan. 6, 2020

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 | 1:37 PM

For the fifth straight year, Kiski Area captured the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament title, and this time the Cavaliers did it in front of a hometown crowd.

With 263 team points, the Cavaliers defeated Hempfield (224.5), Norwin (179.5) and Latrobe (179) for the top spot in the tournament.

Four different Cavaliers earned individual titles — Sammy Starr (152 pounds), Jack Blumer (160), Nick Delp (170) and Brayden Roscosky (195). Three Cavaliers also finished second, one finished third, one finished fourth and two placed sixth.

Blumer, Delp and Roscosky all won county titles for the second time in their high school career.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Canon-McMillan: With 14 place winners at the Tri-County wrestling tournament, Canon-McMillan earned top honors. The Big Macs had four champions, four runners-up and three third-place finishers, along with a trio of wrestlers who finished fifth.

Moon: The Tigers had 11 wrestlers place at this year’s MAC tournament and took home first place with 186.5 points. Although just one wrestler won his weight class, four Tigers finished second and two finished third.

North Allegheny: North Allegheny captured the Tool City tournament with 243.5 team points, 74.5 points more than any other team. The Tigers had four first-place finishers and three wrestlers who finished second in their weight class.

Hempfield: The Spartans wrestled well at the WCCA tournament and came home with three champions and three second-place finishers. They had 10 wrestlers place in all and missed out on a title by 38.5 points.

