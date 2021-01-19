Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week: North Allegheny Tigers

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 | 6:01 AM

The Tigers dominated the North Allegheny Duals this weekend as they hosted Central Catholic, Southmoreland and Chartiers Valley on Saturday.

Over the course of three matches, North Allegheny recorded 23 pins and outscored the opposition, 202-16. Chartiers Valley was the only team to win bouts against the Tigers, recording two pins and a major decision. Other than that, it was all North Allegheny.

The Tigers only earned eight match victories via forfeit, and they were carried by several solid performances throughout the day. Dylan Coy (120) Nick Gorman (126), Nathan Monteparte (132), Adam Rohan (152), Collin McCorkle (160), Aidan Buggey (189), Brady Leczo (215) and Luke Rumpler (285) all recorded at least two pins.

Max Stedeford (145) may have had the best day of the bunch, though, as the senior recorded three pins in less than 1:20. He pinned Central Catholic’s Thomas Muha in 1 minute, 5 seconds, then recorded his quickest win of the season by pinning Southmoreland’s Tristan Ice in 59 seconds. He finished off his day with a pin of Chartiers Valley’s Akhmad Kakhramonoy in 1:17.

With their three wins on Saturday, the Tigers open up the season with a record of 4-0. They earned their first victory last Wednesday when they beat Pine-Richland, 44-20, earning six pins.

Honorable mention

Kiski Area – In the High School 2 bracket at the 2021 Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament, the Cavaliers had four first-place finishers, three runners-up, three third-place finishes, and one fourth-place finish. Ryan Klingensmith (120), Enzo Morlacci (160), Sammy Starr (172), and Brayden Roscosky (189) all won their respective weight classes.

Burrell – The Bucs had their backs against the wall this weekend when they took on Butler in their first dual meet of the season. After seven matches on Saturday, the 14-time defending WPIAL champions trailed 29-12 heading into the 113-pound weight class. The Bucs won five of the remaining six matches to win, 36-35. At 138 pounds, Ian Oswalt picked up a pin in 44 seconds, then 145-pounder Aaron Edwards sealed the win with a 9-2 decision.

Seneca Valley – The Raiders dominated at the Seneca Valley Duals this weekend and only conceded 35 points over the course of five matches. Behind a technical fall by 126-pounder Carter Dibert, an Arizona State commit, and a 2 minute, 53-second pin by 138-pounder Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional scored 11 points against Seneca Valley, the most of the weekend. No other team, which included Mt. Lebanon, Hampton, Quaker Valley, and Plum, scored more than nine points. The Raiders also defeated New Castle last Wednesday, 66-12.

Pine-Richland – The Rams placed third in the High School 1 bracket at the 2021 Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament at the Monroeville Convention Center. They recorded one first-place finisher, two runners-up and two fourth-place finishers.

