Trib HSSN wrestling team of the week: Pine-Richland Rams

By:

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 | 3:54 PM

The Pine-Richland Rams took home the second Allegheny County title in program history this past weekend, and they did it by the narrowest of margins. They defeated North Allegheny, 223-222.5.

After 106-pounder Anthony Ferraro earned a county title with a 14-0 major decision over Montour’s James Walzer, all the Rams needed was another individual title. They had three chances to do so, but it didn’t come easily.

First, 132-pound Kelin Laffey lost to Highlands’ Jrake Burford, a wrestler he had beaten twice previously. Then, the previously undefeated Nathan Lukez lost to Mt. Lebanon’s Jackson Gray by a 5-4 decision at 145 pounds.

So, the quest for a team county title came down to 152-pound junior captain Cole Spencer.

Spencer had won a title at the same weight class as a freshman and narrowly missed last year with a third-place finish. He wasn’t about to miss out on a chance at redemption and the opportunity to secure the Rams their title.

He took advantage of a three-point near fall in the second period of his match with Quaker Valley’s Conner Redinger to secure a 3-0 decision and bring home the county title.

Honorable mention

North Allegheny: The Tigers came up just short at the Allegheny County tournament. They brought home one champion, two runners-up and three third-place finishers. Heavyweight Ben Grafton was the lone champion for North Allegheny.

Armstrong: The River Hawks took third at the Mercer VFW tournament this past weekend as they came in 53.5 points behind first-place finisher Westmont Hilltop. Armstrong brought home two third-place finishers in Josh Shaner (220) and Paydon Tyrell (145).

Mt. Lebanon: The Blue Devils had three champions at the Allegheny County tournament as the Stout brothers, Luke (195) and Mac (170), both brought home titles and Jackson Gray won at 145.

Highlands: For the first time since 2006, the Golden Rams are going to the WPIAL Class AA team tournament. The Golden Rams are 12-2 and finished off their regular season schedule with back-to-back wins over Riverview (60-12) and Summit Academy (57-18). They’ll take on Elizabeth Forward in the first round of the Section 3-AA tournament.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Armstrong, Highlands, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland