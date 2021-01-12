Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week: Seneca Valley

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 | 11:11 AM

Seneca Valley wrestlers started their season with two impressive wins at the Reynolds Duals this past weekend, securing victories over powerhouse Reynolds and Saegertown.

Eight different Raiders wrestlers won both their matches Saturday, with Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Chanz Shearer, Tyler Chappell, Connor Smith, TJ Border and Antonio Amelio leading the way. Hunter Swedish and Dylan Chappell earned wins against Reynolds and won via forfeit against Saegertown.

Herrera-Rondon, who wrestled at 152 pounds, earned a pin over Saegertown’s Garrick Jordan in 1 minute, 59 seconds, and also earned a 5-0 decision over Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger. Shearer recorded a 20-second pin against Reynolds’ Alex Ischo and also earned an 11-2 major decision against Jaden Reagle from Saegertown.

Between the two matches, Seneca Valley recorded six pins; Shearer’s 20-second pin was the quickest of the duals. Raiders heavyweight Sennaca Harney also recorded a pin in 35 seconds over Saegertown’s Robert Walters.

Honorable mention

Hempfield – The Spartans competed in the North Allegheny Wright Automotive Invitational this weekend and had five wrestlers earn first-place finishes. Ethan Berginc (126 pounds), Briar Priest (132), Lucas Kapusta (138), Ty Linsenbigler (152) and Isaiah Vance (285) won titles.

North Allegheny – The Tigers had 11 wrestlers finish in the top three of their weight class at the Wright Automotive Invitational. Brady Leczo (215), Max Stedeford (145) and Dylan Coy (120) all won their weight classes.

Burrell – Five Bucs earned top three finishes at the Wright Automotive Invitational. Freshman Cooper Hornack (113) and senior AJ Corrado (160) won titles. Junior Nick Salerno (132) earned a second-place finish.

McGuffey — The Highlanders kicked off their season with dual wins against Jefferson-Morgan and South Fayette over the weekend. They recorded eight pins between the two matches. Rocco Ferraro (172) and Beau Bergles (120) had two pins apiece.

