Trib HSSN wrestling team of the week: Seneca Valley

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | 11:59 AM

Seneca Valley went into the Kiski Area Quad Meet last Friday looking to prove it was one of the top teams in WPIAL Class AAA, and that’s exactly what they did.

Along with Canon-McMillan, Seneca Valley left with a pair of victories as it handed Kiski Area a 35-29 loss in a match where they jumped out to a 35-0 lead. Then, the Raiders defeated TribHSSN Class AAA No. 1 Hempfield, 46-23. Seneca Valley also beat Butler, 62-9, earlier in the week.

At Kiski Area, the Raiders had six wrestlers win both of their matches. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon picked up a pin in 29 seconds against Kiski, and 106-pounder Hunter Swedish picked up both of his wins by decision.

Chanz Shearer earned both of his victories by pin. His first came in 1 minute, 39 seconds and his second in 4:42

Dylan Chappell (126) earned a decision and a major decision. Evan Vetter (120) earned a major decision and a forfeit. Drew Vlasnik (152) earned a decision and a major decision.

HONORABLE MENTION

Waynesburg: The Raiders traveled to New Jersey for the Beast of the East tournament and earned a 12th-place finish when close to 130 teams competed. Wyatt Henson was the highest finisher for Waynesburg, earning third place in the 138-pound bracket. Mac Church (106) and Luca Augustine (160) produced fifth-place finishes.

Canon-McMillan: The Big Macs took down Hempfield in their first match at Kiski Area, as they got pins from Matt Furman (170), Tyler Rohaley (182) and Gerrit Nijenhuis (195) to seal the victory. The Big Macs also escaped with a 30-32 victory over the Cavaliers, as Conlan D’Donoghue avoided a pin in the final match to secure the win.

Highlands: The Golden Rams are a team on the rise. Their only loss was against Pine-Richland in the North Hills Duals. Over the weekend, they won the Sharpsville Invitational with a 5-0 record. Highlands defeated Franklin (63-12), Sharpsville (59-7), Maplewood (36-27), West Middlesex (49-16) and Brockway (36-27). Lukas Simpson, Jrake Burford and Chase D’Angelo went 5-0 at the tournament.

North Allegheny: Like Waynesburg, the Tigers made the trip to the Beast of the East. They finished 19th. Ben Grafton earned the highest finish for the Tigers, placing seventh in the 285-pound weight class. Nick Marcenelle (195) and Grant Mackay (152) earned eighth-place finishes.

