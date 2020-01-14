Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week: Thomas Jefferson

By:

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 12:01 AM

Thomas Jefferson won the Burgettstown tournament during the weekend with three first-place finishers, a runner-up, three third-place finishers and a fifth-place.

Kale Buckiso, who wrestles at 138 pounds, defeated Pottsville’s Bryce Gonzalez by a 7-6 decision in the championship of his weight class. Brendan Finnerty defeated Daiveon Slay of Grove City by a 7-4 decision in the 160 final, and Brian Finnerty earned a 12-2 major decision over Brandon Kinney from Steubenville (Ohio) to win at 170.

Heavyweight Logan Danielson earned a runner-up finish, and Ben Eckenrod (126), Michael Zacur (145) and Jase Dorsey (152) earned third-place finishes.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

North Allegheny: With 235 points, the Tigers beat the pack by 75.5 points at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament. The Tigers had three first-place finishers in Nick Gorman (106), Dylan Coy (120) and Max Stedeford (138).

Waynesburg: The Raiders captured another tournament title at the Winners Choice tournament in West Virginia. They beat the runner-up by 128.5 points. Mac Church (106), Cole Homet (132), and Wyatt Henson (138) earned first-place finishes. Colton Stoneking (145), Luca Augustine (160) and Noah Tustin (195) placed second in their weight classes.

Chartiers Valley: The Colts were runners-up to Thomas Jefferson in Burgettstown. They had one champion, two runner-ups and three third-place finishers. Josh Sarasnick (220) captured their lone title, and Dylan Evans (126) and Christopher Beatty (145) placed second in their weight classes.

Kiski Area: The Cavaliers went 2-0 in dual matches last week, defeating Burrell 38-23 in a battle of the defending WPIAL champions. They also beat Plum, 66-12.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Kiski Area, North Allegheny, Thomas Jefferson, Waynesburg