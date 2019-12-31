Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week: Waynesburg

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 | 1:15 PM

The Raiders finished in third place at the 53rd annual Powerade Tournament hosted by Canon-McMillan. They had one champion, Mac Church (106), and also had wrestlers finish third, fourth, fifth and sixth.

Church dominated his weight class, earning four major decisions, along with a 3-1 decision over Erie Prep’s Jacob Van Dee in the quarterfinals. Church claimed his Powerade title with a 9-1 major decision over Hempfield’s Briar Priest.

Iowa commit Wyatt Henson placed third at 138 after losing to North Hills’ Sam Hillegas in the semifinals by an 8-3 decision. Rocco Welsh (126) earned a fourth-place finish. Luca Augustine (160) earned a fifth-place finish and Cole Homet (132) placed sixth for the Raiders.

Honorable Mentions

Seneca Valley: The Raiders finished sixth at the Powerade tournament. They had wrestlers finish second, third, fourth and seventh. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon was their highest finisher as he took second in the 132-pound bracket.

Canon-McMillan: The Big Macs were the hosts of the Powerade tournament and took fourth. Gerrit Nijenhuis was the lone Big Mac title winner, taking first in the 182-pound bracket. Canon-Mac also had one wrestler finish third and two finish seventh.

Pine-Richland: The Rams placed second in the 2019 Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic, finishing 12 points behind Brentsville. Anthony Ferraro (106), Robert Palmieri (126), Nate Lukez (145) and Cole Spencer (152) all won titles at the tournament.

Hempfield: With five wrestlers finishing in the top eight of their weight class, Hempfield finished seventh at the Powerade Tournament. Briar Priest (106) and Isaiah Vance (285) both took second place in their respective weight classes. Ty Linsenbigler placed fifth in the 145-pound weight class.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

