Trib HSSN wrestling team of the week: Waynesburg

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 3:57 PM

The Raiders were trailing Saturday in the WPIAL Class AAA team championship at Canon-McMillan. With three bouts remaining, Waynesburg needed three wins and they needed bonus points in the process.

Decisions by Nate Stephenson (152 pounds) and Luca Augustine (160) put Waynesburg in position, trailing by three points. Freshman Eli Makel (170) needed to come through with bonus points.

In 2 minutes, 41 seconds, Makel pinned Seneca Valley’s Marshall Adamson to secure Waynesburg its first WPIAL team title since 1989. The Raiders also received wins from Mac Church (106), Rocco Welsh (126), Wyatt Henson (138), Noah Tustin (195) and Ryan Howard (220).

HONORABLE MENTION

Burrell: For the 14th straight year, the Bucs captured the WPIAL Class AA team championship at Chartiers Houston on Saturday. After defeating Quaker Valley, 57-15, the Bucs took down No. 2 seed Burgettstown in convincing fashion, 63-9. The Bucs had eight pins in their championship match and two of them happened in 16 seconds or less.

West Allegheny: The Indians traveled to the 2020 Buckeye Local Panther Classic this past weekend and earned a third-place finish with 119 points. They finished just six points behind tournament champion Hillard Bradley. Ty Watters (106), Nico Taddy (113) and Jordan Watters earned tournament titles for the Indians.

Indiana: With five straight wins at the Montour Duals this weekend, Indiana captured the title. The Indians defeated Fort Cherry (54-23), Montour (39-36), Ambridge (60-22), Frazier (69-12) and took down Armstrong, 48-30, in the championship match.

Franklin Regional: The Panthers took home the team title at Penn Trafford’s Warrior Winter Wrestling Classic with 257 points. Franklin Regional had four champions: Carter Dibert (120), Finn Solomon (126), Nathan Stone (138) and Mason Spears (145). Three Panthers also finished as runners-up. Derry finished second with 184 points.

