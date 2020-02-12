Trib HSSN wrestling team of the week: Waynesburg

The Raiders finished as the runner-up in the PIAA Class AAA state championship this weekend in Hershey, falling just short of their ultimate goal.

They took down District 3 third-place finisher Central Dauphin, 40-21, in the first round. Then, the Raiders advanced to the quarterfinals to take down Cathedral Prep, 44-24. In the semifinals, the Raiders snuck by District 11 runner-up Bethlehem Catholic, 33-31.

The Raiders ran into a dominant Nazareth Area squad in the state championship and the Blue Eagles pulled away from the WPIAL champs with a 38-21 victory. Waynesburg managed six victories in the contest, but four of them came by decision and they only managed three bonus points, while Nazareth Area racked up three pins and a forfeit.

HONORABLE MENTION

Burrell: The Bucs placed in the top six teams of the PIAA Class AA state tournament. They took down Montoursville in the first round before falling to Saucon Valley in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, the Bucs beat Corry and Hamburg before falling to Chestnut Ridge.

Seneca Valley: The Raiders made it to the Class AAA quarterfinals with a 34-29 victory over District 6 champion State College, but suffered a loss to eventual state champion Nazareth Area that ended their bid for a state title. Seneca Valley responded with victories over Central Dauphin and Spring Ford before losing to Bethlehem Catholic for a top-six finish.

Pine Richland: The Rams went undefeated at the William Jenkins Memorial Duals at Penn State-Fayette this past weekend. They took down South Allegheny, Allderdice, Derry and South Fayette.

Canon-McMillan: The Big Macs took down District 3 champion Gettysburg 45-18 in the first round at the PIAA Class AAA state tournament but fell to Bethlehem Catholic in the quarterfinals. They went on to beat District 2 champion Delaware Valley, 42-21, before falling to District 10 champ Cathedral Prep, 29-26, in the consolation brackets.

