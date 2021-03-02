Trib HSSN Wrestling Team of the Week: Waynesburg

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg takes home the WPIAL Class AAA team championship trophy after defeating Seneca Valley on Feb. 13 at Canon-McMillan High School.

The Raiders finished this weekend’s WPIAL Class AAA individual tournament with three wrestlers atop the podium, two finishing as runners-up, and two as third-place finishers just one week after having 12 section champions.

They finished first in the team race this weekend with 120 points. Hempfield was next with 85.5 points and one champion.

Cole Homet (138), Luca Augustine (172), and Wyatt Henson (145) came home with first-place finishes. Homet tallied one major decision and a decision in the semifinals before beating Franklin Regional’s Finn Soloman in the finals, 4-2.

Augustine captured his second straight WPIAL title with a 2-1 decision over Kiski Area’s Sammy Starr in the finals after scoring a two-point reversal in the second period. He recorded a technical fall and a pin to get there.

Henson also captured a second WPIAL title, tallying two decisions and a technical fall. He defeated Norwin’s John Altieri, 8-3, in the final.

Mac Church (120) and Rocco Welsh (152) earned runner-up finishes while Colton Stoneking (138), Joseph Simon (113) placed third.

Honorable mention

• Burrell: With two first-place finishers and a runner-up, the Bucs captured the team title at the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional at IUP. Freshman Cooper Hornack (106) and senior AJ Corrado (160) won their weight classes, and senior Ian Oswalt (138) placed third.

• Hempfield: The Spartans placed second at the WPIAL Class AAA tournament this weekend. Heavyweight Isaiah Vance was the only one to come home with a title, but Briar Priest (132) and Ethan Berginc (126) placed second. Ty Linsenbigler (145) took third.

• Seneca Valley: With three champions, the Raiders placed third at the WPIAL Class AAA tournament. Tyler Chappel (106), Dylan Chappell (132) and Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (152) all captured titles for Seneca Valley.

• Mt. Pleasant: Dayton Pitzer (215) captured a first-place finish at the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional tournament, and the Vikings had three other wrestlers qualify for the Super Regional this coming weekend at IUP. The Vikings placed fourth as a team.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

