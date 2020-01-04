Trib HSSN’s boys swimmer of the week: North Allegheny’s Josh Galecki

Friday, January 3, 2020 | 10:17 PM

Submitted North Allegheny senior Josh Galecki is one of the top WPIAL swimmers in the 100-yard freestyle and 200 free in boys Class AAA.

Josh Galecki knows the feeling of winning gold in relay events at both the WPIAL and PIAA swimming championships.

The North Allegheny senior freestyler helped the 400-yard free relay capture the WPIAL Class AAA crown the past two seasons. Last March, he joined the 200 free relay at states and helped the quartet to victory at Bucknell University.

The versatile Galecki now hopes to add individual titles in his final high school season with the Tigers, and he feels he’s on the right track for the stretch run to WPIALs.

“I’ve been pretty happy with my times so far this season, but I am still working really hard to go faster with my individual events and within the relays,” Galecki said. “I’m never satisfied with what I’ve done before. I do think there is room for improvement.”

Galecki is expected to swim individually at WPIALs in the 100 and 200 free.

Two years ago as a sophomore, he earned a sixth-place WPIAL medal in the 200 free and added a medal for seventh in the 100 free.

Galecki returned to WPIALs in the 200 free last year and placed fourth. He also posted a fifth in the 500 free. He swam in the consolation finals at states in both and took 11th in the 200 and 15th in the 500.

His efforts a year ago helped the NA boys team win its third straight WPIAL title and 12th since 2006. The Tigers also recorded their third consecutive PIAA championship.

“With the guys we had last year, it made more sense to put him in the 500,” North Allegheny coach Patrick Wenzel said. “I felt he could do really well after watching him swim it a few times earlier in the season. Now, it’s a switch back to where he truly belongs and a concentration on those shorter races.”

Galecki said he wants to produce good results, no matter the event.

“I feel like I am a mid-distancer, and last year really helped me out with that,” Galecki said. “I learned a lot about myself and how to improve my stroke and technique. I think that carried over to this year and how I am swimming in the 100. It’s going great so far.”

Wenzel said Galecki’s ability in both short and long freestyle events has served him well.

“I would take 100 Josh Galeckis,” Wenzel said. “He’s an outstanding young man, and he’s constantly willing to do what the team needs before what he wants. He’s one of our great leaders, and he puts it out there for the team more than anything else.”

In a warmup for the high school season, Galecki took to the pool at the Mark J. Braun Fall Classic at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. He also swam at the Speedo Winter Invite on Dec. 14-15 at West Virginia University.

He posted wins in the 50, 100 and 200 free in dual meets against North Catholic, Mt. Lebanon and Upper St. Clair before the holiday break.

“He had a very good fall of training, and he swam some times that put him right where he needs to be going into the stretch to the championships,” Wenzel said.

Galecki will test his mettle in the 100 free and with all three relays as North Allegheny competes at Saturday’s Bucknell University Invitational against swimmers from fellow PIAA powers Parkland, Emmaus, Hershey, State College, Wilson and Cumberland Valley.

“We’re obviously really excited to see what Josh can do in his senior year,” Wenzel said. “He is a very hard worker, and he’s determined to make this year his best.”

