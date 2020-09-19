Trib HSSN’s Week 2 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
By:
Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 12:41 AM
Top performers for Week 2 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
267 – Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (22 of 35)
242 – Nathan Harper, Avonworth (20 of 39)
240 – Carsen Engleka, Gateway (19 of 25)
239 – Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson (12 of 28)
238 – Ryan Hubner, Plum (9 of 11)
235 – Cole Beck, Freedom (18 of 28)
226 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (18 of 31)
224 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (17 of 29)
213 – Gavin Miller, West Allegheny (9 of 16)
202 – Derek Horn, Seneca Valley (12 of 15)
196 – Neimiah Azeem, OLSH (8 of 17)
196 – Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional (16 of 20)
196 – K.J. Rush, Avella (12 of 14)
195 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (7 of 10)
195 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (9 of 21)
187 – Joe Chambers, Laurel Highlands (15 of 23)
180 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (6 of 9)
169 – Justin Rice, Fox Chapel (13 of 28)
168 – Tyler Staub, Union (9 of 13)
161 – Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (9 of 19)
155 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (12 of 22)
154 – Micah Kimbrough, Hopewell (12 of 27)
147 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (15 of 29)
147 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (11 of 23)
144 – Harper Conroy, South Park (11 of 15)
143 – Austin Jones, Sto-Rox (14 of 24)
141 – Brayden Boggs, Frazier (7 of 11)
138 – Landan Carns, Latrobe (8 of 17)
138 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (6 of 9)
130 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (10 of 18)
129 – Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (7 of 14)
125 – Michael Wells, New Castle (14 of 25)
122 – Dylan Shea, Albert Gallatin (5 of 8)
112 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (7 of 24)
109 – Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa (7 of 13)
109 – Jonte Sanders, Clairton (3 of 4)
104 – Laymont Lyons, Canon-McMillan (5 of 9)
101 – Davoun Fuse, Washington (4 of 10)
101 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (7 of 26)
Rushing
271 – Logan Steiner, South Allegheny
237 – Aiden Wardzinski, Brentwood
231 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks
226 – Sal Laure, Rochester
213 – Dontae Sanders, Clairton
202 – Josh Hough, Beaver Falls
183 – Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley
175 – NiJhay Burt, Steel Valley
174 – Christian Liberto, Hampton
173 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
166 – Isaiah Berry, Clairton
162 – Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge
161 – Gamal Marballie, Yough
157 – Derrick Davis, Gateway
147 – Nya Greene, New Brighton
146 – Devin Flint, Indiana
140 – Gannon Kadlecik, Montour
139 – Terrance Glenn, McKeesport
129 – Shawn Loring, Albert Gallatin
129 – Derrick Topeck, Penn Hills
119 – Bailey Jones, Carmichaels
119 – Brock White, Highlands
118 – Dane Anden, Belle Vernon
116 – Josh Miller, Shaler
113 – Denny Robinson, Rochester
104 – Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills
103 – Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls
101 – Keagan Fraser, Knoch
100 – Nick Fleming, Norwin
100 – Landon Oslowski, Ringgold
Receiving
195 – Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson (8 rec.)
164 – Logan Brooks, Plum (4 rec.)
161 – Reiker Welling, Freedom (5 rec.)
138 – Mike Stewart, Carmichaels (6 rec.)
126 – Patrick Body, Gateway (7 rec.)
124 – Isaac Trout, Southmoreland (5 rec.)
123 – Amaryeh Lucky, East Allegheny (3 rec.)
123 – Benjamin Wilk, Fox Chapel (6 rec.)
115 – Dawson Snyder, Moon (6 rec.)
112 – Jay Pearson, OLSH (2 rec.)
112 – Mario Sarnic, Franklin Regional (10 rec.)
107 – Brooklyn Cannon, Clairton (3 rec.)
106 – Tucker Knupp, Latrobe (4 rec.)
105 – Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge (5 rec.)
104 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (6 rec.)
Tags: Pine-Richland, South Allegheny, Thomas Jefferson
More Football• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 18, 2020
• WPIAL Class A roundup: Laure rushes for 5 TDs to lead Rochester past Union
• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 1 Beaver Falls runs past Laurel
• WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Southmoreland edges South Allegheny in Interstate Conference
• WPIAL Class 5A roundup: Derrick Davis scores 4 times as Gateway tops Bethel Park