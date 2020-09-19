Trib HSSN’s Week 2 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 12:41 AM

Top performers for Week 2 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

267 – Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (22 of 35)

242 – Nathan Harper, Avonworth (20 of 39)

240 – Carsen Engleka, Gateway (19 of 25)

239 – Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson (12 of 28)

238 – Ryan Hubner, Plum (9 of 11)

235 – Cole Beck, Freedom (18 of 28)

226 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (18 of 31)

224 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (17 of 29)

213 – Gavin Miller, West Allegheny (9 of 16)

202 – Derek Horn, Seneca Valley (12 of 15)

196 – Neimiah Azeem, OLSH (8 of 17)

196 – Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional (16 of 20)

196 – K.J. Rush, Avella (12 of 14)

195 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (7 of 10)

195 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (9 of 21)

187 – Joe Chambers, Laurel Highlands (15 of 23)

180 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (6 of 9)

169 – Justin Rice, Fox Chapel (13 of 28)

168 – Tyler Staub, Union (9 of 13)

161 – Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (9 of 19)

155 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (12 of 22)

154 – Micah Kimbrough, Hopewell (12 of 27)

147 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (15 of 29)

147 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (11 of 23)

144 – Harper Conroy, South Park (11 of 15)

143 – Austin Jones, Sto-Rox (14 of 24)

141 – Brayden Boggs, Frazier (7 of 11)

138 – Landan Carns, Latrobe (8 of 17)

138 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (6 of 9)

130 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (10 of 18)

129 – Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (7 of 14)

125 – Michael Wells, New Castle (14 of 25)

122 – Dylan Shea, Albert Gallatin (5 of 8)

112 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (7 of 24)

109 – Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa (7 of 13)

109 – Jonte Sanders, Clairton (3 of 4)

104 – Laymont Lyons, Canon-McMillan (5 of 9)

101 – Davoun Fuse, Washington (4 of 10)

101 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (7 of 26)

Rushing

271 – Logan Steiner, South Allegheny

237 – Aiden Wardzinski, Brentwood

231 – Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks

226 – Sal Laure, Rochester

213 – Dontae Sanders, Clairton

202 – Josh Hough, Beaver Falls

183 – Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley

175 – NiJhay Burt, Steel Valley

174 – Christian Liberto, Hampton

173 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

166 – Isaiah Berry, Clairton

162 – Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge

161 – Gamal Marballie, Yough

157 – Derrick Davis, Gateway

147 – Nya Greene, New Brighton

146 – Devin Flint, Indiana

140 – Gannon Kadlecik, Montour

139 – Terrance Glenn, McKeesport

129 – Shawn Loring, Albert Gallatin

129 – Derrick Topeck, Penn Hills

119 – Bailey Jones, Carmichaels

119 – Brock White, Highlands

118 – Dane Anden, Belle Vernon

116 – Josh Miller, Shaler

113 – Denny Robinson, Rochester

104 – Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills

103 – Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls

101 – Keagan Fraser, Knoch

100 – Nick Fleming, Norwin

100 – Landon Oslowski, Ringgold

Receiving

195 – Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson (8 rec.)

164 – Logan Brooks, Plum (4 rec.)

161 – Reiker Welling, Freedom (5 rec.)

138 – Mike Stewart, Carmichaels (6 rec.)

126 – Patrick Body, Gateway (7 rec.)

124 – Isaac Trout, Southmoreland (5 rec.)

123 – Amaryeh Lucky, East Allegheny (3 rec.)

123 – Benjamin Wilk, Fox Chapel (6 rec.)

115 – Dawson Snyder, Moon (6 rec.)

112 – Jay Pearson, OLSH (2 rec.)

112 – Mario Sarnic, Franklin Regional (10 rec.)

107 – Brooklyn Cannon, Clairton (3 rec.)

106 – Tucker Knupp, Latrobe (4 rec.)

105 – Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge (5 rec.)

104 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (6 rec.)

