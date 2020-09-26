Trib HSSN’s Week 3 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 12:53 AM

Top performers for Week 3 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

384 – Landan Carns, Latrobe (20 of 35)

327 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (17 of 31)

306 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (27 of 36)

293 – Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (16 of 25)

287 – Tyler Staub, Union (19 of 31)

272 – Justin Rice, Fox Chapel (20 of 39)

266 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (23 of 41)

259 – Christian Zilli, Hempfield (14 of 20)

256 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (13 of 23)

229 – Ben Lane, Freeport (13 of 22)

221 – John Voss, Mohawk (16 of 27)

216 – Demitri Fritch, Springdale (7 of 10)

216 – Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward (13 of 17)

213 – Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson (14 of 24)

194 – Jonte Sanders, Clairton (6 of 7)

178 – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk (11 of 18)

174 – Cole Beck, Freedom (12 of 27)

171 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (11 of 20)

169 – Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (9 of 12)

168 – Alex Arledge, Burrell (13 of 32)

154 – Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills (12 of 19)

149 – Kurt Sommerfeld, Neshannock (14 of 22)

147 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (7 of 7)

145 – Davonte Christe, Northgate (8 of 24)

141 – Tayshawn McMillan, West Mifflin (5 of 8)

139 – Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (12 of 18)

138 – Harper Conroy, South Park (8 of 15)

129 – Ryan Gibbons, Ellwood City (10 for 17)

129 – Adam Obrin, Central Catholic (8 of 11)

119 – Max Vanata, Mapletown (4 of 5)

118 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (11 of 18)

111 – Brad Birch, Jeannette (9 of 17)

108 – Nick Detore, Derry (8 of 17)

108 – Ameer Dudley, Central Valley (9 of 20)

106 – Aden Almashy, South Side (10 of 14)

105 – Jason Nuttridge, Bethel Park (9 of 19)

103 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (9 of 12)

101 – Nathan Harper, Avonworth (6 of 12)

101 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (13 of 19)

Rushing

257 – Amari Miller, Washington

251 – Cam’Ron Owens, Neshannock

248 – Zach Herrington, Indiana

243 – Josh Hough, Beaver Falls

239 – Bailey Jones, Carmichaels

234 – Jaedan Zuzak, California

225 – Ethan West, Seneca Valley

209 – Jaymar Pearson, OLSH

199 – Reis Watkins, Shenango

194 – NiJhay Burt, Steel Valley

181 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

174 – Devin Flint, Indiana

172 – Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan

167 – John Polefko, Ringgold

162 – DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward

161 – DeRon VanBibber, Thomas Jefferson

157 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon

155 – Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair

155 – Aiden Wardzinski, Brentwood

153 – Machai Brooks, Serra Catholic

151 – Jake Premick, Hampton

147 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair

146 – Ian Syam, Avonworth

143 – Antonio Epps, South Allegheny

138 – Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair

138 – Gannon Kadlecik, Montour

137 – Dom Barca, Norwin

137 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

133 – Tyrell Ogletree, West Mifflin

130 – Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls

129 – Logan Dexter, Springdale

128 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg

128 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

127 – Owen Petrisek, Bentworth

118 – Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem

116 – Cavin Kindler, Springdale

114 – Ben Lane, Freeport

113 – Adam Johnson, South Park

113 – Malachi Sherman, New Castle

111 – Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls

109 – Cam Knox, South Side

109 – Maurice Plummer, Mt. Lebanon

109 – Breydon Woods, Waynesburg

108 – J.R. Burton, North Allegheny

105 – Jeremiah Dean, Moon

104 – Nya Greene, New Brighton

100 – Nolan Dworek, Seneca Valley

100 – Rashawn Reid, Rochester

Receiving

200 – Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge (10 rec.)

166 – Roman Pellis, Hempfield (6 rec.)

158 – AJ Corrado, Burrell (9 rec.)

147 – Charley Rossi, South Fayette (8 rec.)

143 – Ron Holmes, Union (8 rec.)

138 – Brooklyn Cannon, Clairton (3 rec.)

136 – Dylan Gustafson, Latrobe (3 rec.)

125 – Tucker Knupp, Latrobe (7 rec.)

125 – Ian Tuffs, Hempfield (7 rec.)

119 – Reiker Welling, Freedom (5 rec.)

116 – Noah Cooper, Armstrong (5 rec.)

115 – Lorenzo Jenkins, Fox Chapel (6 rec.)

113 – Logan Dexter, Springdale (5 rec.)

112 – Vinnie Clark, Freeport (4 rec.)

110 – Jordan Mollenkopf, Mohawk (6 rec.)

106 – Khilee Patterson, Fox Chapel (8 rec.)

103 – John Utiss, Springdale (2 rec.)

