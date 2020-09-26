Trib HSSN’s Week 3 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
By:
Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 12:53 AM
Top performers for Week 3 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
384 – Landan Carns, Latrobe (20 of 35)
327 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (17 of 31)
306 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (27 of 36)
293 – Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (16 of 25)
287 – Tyler Staub, Union (19 of 31)
272 – Justin Rice, Fox Chapel (20 of 39)
266 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (23 of 41)
259 – Christian Zilli, Hempfield (14 of 20)
256 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (13 of 23)
229 – Ben Lane, Freeport (13 of 22)
221 – John Voss, Mohawk (16 of 27)
216 – Demitri Fritch, Springdale (7 of 10)
216 – Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward (13 of 17)
213 – Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson (14 of 24)
194 – Jonte Sanders, Clairton (6 of 7)
178 – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk (11 of 18)
174 – Cole Beck, Freedom (12 of 27)
171 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (11 of 20)
169 – Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (9 of 12)
168 – Alex Arledge, Burrell (13 of 32)
154 – Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills (12 of 19)
149 – Kurt Sommerfeld, Neshannock (14 of 22)
147 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (7 of 7)
145 – Davonte Christe, Northgate (8 of 24)
141 – Tayshawn McMillan, West Mifflin (5 of 8)
139 – Zach Cernuto, Southmoreland (12 of 18)
138 – Harper Conroy, South Park (8 of 15)
129 – Ryan Gibbons, Ellwood City (10 for 17)
129 – Adam Obrin, Central Catholic (8 of 11)
119 – Max Vanata, Mapletown (4 of 5)
118 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (11 of 18)
111 – Brad Birch, Jeannette (9 of 17)
108 – Nick Detore, Derry (8 of 17)
108 – Ameer Dudley, Central Valley (9 of 20)
106 – Aden Almashy, South Side (10 of 14)
105 – Jason Nuttridge, Bethel Park (9 of 19)
103 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (9 of 12)
101 – Nathan Harper, Avonworth (6 of 12)
101 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (13 of 19)
Rushing
257 – Amari Miller, Washington
251 – Cam’Ron Owens, Neshannock
248 – Zach Herrington, Indiana
243 – Josh Hough, Beaver Falls
239 – Bailey Jones, Carmichaels
234 – Jaedan Zuzak, California
225 – Ethan West, Seneca Valley
209 – Jaymar Pearson, OLSH
199 – Reis Watkins, Shenango
194 – NiJhay Burt, Steel Valley
181 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
174 – Devin Flint, Indiana
172 – Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan
167 – John Polefko, Ringgold
162 – DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward
161 – DeRon VanBibber, Thomas Jefferson
157 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon
155 – Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair
155 – Aiden Wardzinski, Brentwood
153 – Machai Brooks, Serra Catholic
151 – Jake Premick, Hampton
147 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair
146 – Ian Syam, Avonworth
143 – Antonio Epps, South Allegheny
138 – Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair
138 – Gannon Kadlecik, Montour
137 – Dom Barca, Norwin
137 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
133 – Tyrell Ogletree, West Mifflin
130 – Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls
129 – Logan Dexter, Springdale
128 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg
128 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
127 – Owen Petrisek, Bentworth
118 – Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem
116 – Cavin Kindler, Springdale
114 – Ben Lane, Freeport
113 – Adam Johnson, South Park
113 – Malachi Sherman, New Castle
111 – Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls
109 – Cam Knox, South Side
109 – Maurice Plummer, Mt. Lebanon
109 – Breydon Woods, Waynesburg
108 – J.R. Burton, North Allegheny
105 – Jeremiah Dean, Moon
104 – Nya Greene, New Brighton
100 – Nolan Dworek, Seneca Valley
100 – Rashawn Reid, Rochester
Receiving
200 – Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge (10 rec.)
166 – Roman Pellis, Hempfield (6 rec.)
158 – AJ Corrado, Burrell (9 rec.)
147 – Charley Rossi, South Fayette (8 rec.)
143 – Ron Holmes, Union (8 rec.)
138 – Brooklyn Cannon, Clairton (3 rec.)
136 – Dylan Gustafson, Latrobe (3 rec.)
125 – Tucker Knupp, Latrobe (7 rec.)
125 – Ian Tuffs, Hempfield (7 rec.)
119 – Reiker Welling, Freedom (5 rec.)
116 – Noah Cooper, Armstrong (5 rec.)
115 – Lorenzo Jenkins, Fox Chapel (6 rec.)
113 – Logan Dexter, Springdale (5 rec.)
112 – Vinnie Clark, Freeport (4 rec.)
110 – Jordan Mollenkopf, Mohawk (6 rec.)
106 – Khilee Patterson, Fox Chapel (8 rec.)
103 – John Utiss, Springdale (2 rec.)
