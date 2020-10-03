Trib HSSN’s Week 4 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
By:
Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 12:25 AM
Top performers for Week 4 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
269 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (6 of 18)
266 – Gamal Marballie, Yough (13 of 18)
246 – Trueschal Maddox, Fort Cherry (10 of 12)
245 – Brad Birch, Jeannette (13 of 22)
237 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (16 of 27)
232 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (13 of 22)
227 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (18 of 29)
203 – Nick Fleming, Norwin (10 of 16)
201 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (17 of 32)
197 – Legend Ausk, Springdale (10 of 15)
195 – Ryan Hubner, Plum (14 of 27)
194 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (14 of 36)
193 – Cole Beck, Freedom (9 of 15)
184 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (6 of 16)
179 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area (14 of 27)
174 – Justin Rice, Fox Chapel (10 of 14)
165 – Luke Persinger, Montour (12 of 17)
165 – Dominic Ross, Shaler (15 of 34)
164 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (14 of 24)
157 – Gavin Miller, West Allegheny (17 of 24)
145 – Asher O’Connor, Mt. Pleasant (6 of 7)
143 – Tino Campoli, Shenango (6 of 9)
140 – Max Vanata, Mapletown (3 of 5)
137 – Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional (9 of 13)
137 – Khalil Kerr, Carlynton (4 of 9)
135 – Colton Brain, Baldwin (14 of 26)
130 – Brendan Harps, Charleroi (10 of 24)
128 – Ethan Marker, North Hills (5 of 6)
127 – Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa (7 of 15)
126 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (11 of 20)
125 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (9 of 14)
122 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (14 of 24)
118 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (7 of 8)
115 – Matt DeMatteo, Hampton (4 of 12)
114 – Tyler Staub, Union (11 of 20)
110 – Kobe DeRosa, Laurel (7 of 17)
110 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (7 of 11)
104 – Alex Arledge, Burrell (6 of 20)
Rushing
262 – Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan
220 – Jimmy Sadler, Chartiers-Houston
218 – Teddy Ruffner, Mars
212 – Jaeden Zuzak, California
201 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
187 – O’Malley Daly, Brentwood
184 – Vernon Redd, Aliquippa
182 – Nico Flati, West Allegheny
176 – Malachi Sherman, New Castle
175 – Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward
171 – Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic
169 – Reis Watkins, Shenango
161 – Antonio Epps, South Allegheny
159 – Ian Syam, Avonworth
152 – Kenny Fine, Frazier
148 – Robert Dickerson, North Hills
148 – Gannon Kadlecik, Montour
147 – Machai Brooks, Serra Catholic
147 – Eryck Moore, Plum
143 – Damani Stafford, California
141 – Jackson Clark, Union
138 – Pete Billey, Mt. Pleasant
133 – Bryan Lee, Carlynton
132 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford
131 – Terrance Glenn, McKeesport
129 – Devin Flint, Indiana
127 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford
123 – Micah Finley, Trinity
118 – Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny
117 – Caleb Reist, McKeesport
113 – Michael Allen, Washington
112 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic
109 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
107 – Cooper Baxter, Butler
107 – Brandon Zanotto, Franklin Regional
101 – Shane Swope, Monessen
Receiving
167 – Dylan Rogers, Fort Cherry (4 rec.)
167 – Reiker Welling, Freedom (5 rec.)
166 – C.J. Waldier, Yough (10 rec.)
150 – Eli Rich, Leechburg (5 rec.)
134 – Nick Maher, North Catholic (7 rec.)
132 – Donavin Bair, Mt. Pleasant (5 rec.)
122 – Jayvon Holt, Serra Catholic (3 rec.)
116 – Cole Brown, Armstrong (8 rec.)
108 – Connor Chrisman, Norwin (5 rec.)
107 – Demitri Fritch, Springdale (4 rec.)
106 – Calvin Heinle, Kiski Area (6 rec.)
101 – Lance Stevenson, Mapletown (2 rec.)
