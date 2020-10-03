Trib HSSN’s Week 4 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 12:25 AM

Top performers for Week 4 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

269 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (6 of 18)

266 – Gamal Marballie, Yough (13 of 18)

246 – Trueschal Maddox, Fort Cherry (10 of 12)

245 – Brad Birch, Jeannette (13 of 22)

237 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (16 of 27)

232 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (13 of 22)

227 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (18 of 29)

203 – Nick Fleming, Norwin (10 of 16)

201 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (17 of 32)

197 – Legend Ausk, Springdale (10 of 15)

195 – Ryan Hubner, Plum (14 of 27)

194 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (14 of 36)

193 – Cole Beck, Freedom (9 of 15)

184 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (6 of 16)

179 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area (14 of 27)

174 – Justin Rice, Fox Chapel (10 of 14)

165 – Luke Persinger, Montour (12 of 17)

165 – Dominic Ross, Shaler (15 of 34)

164 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (14 of 24)

157 – Gavin Miller, West Allegheny (17 of 24)

145 – Asher O’Connor, Mt. Pleasant (6 of 7)

143 – Tino Campoli, Shenango (6 of 9)

140 – Max Vanata, Mapletown (3 of 5)

137 – Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional (9 of 13)

137 – Khalil Kerr, Carlynton (4 of 9)

135 – Colton Brain, Baldwin (14 of 26)

130 – Brendan Harps, Charleroi (10 of 24)

128 – Ethan Marker, North Hills (5 of 6)

127 – Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa (7 of 15)

126 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (11 of 20)

125 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (9 of 14)

122 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (14 of 24)

118 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (7 of 8)

115 – Matt DeMatteo, Hampton (4 of 12)

114 – Tyler Staub, Union (11 of 20)

110 – Kobe DeRosa, Laurel (7 of 17)

110 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (7 of 11)

104 – Alex Arledge, Burrell (6 of 20)

Rushing

262 – Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan

220 – Jimmy Sadler, Chartiers-Houston

218 – Teddy Ruffner, Mars

212 – Jaeden Zuzak, California

201 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

187 – O’Malley Daly, Brentwood

184 – Vernon Redd, Aliquippa

182 – Nico Flati, West Allegheny

176 – Malachi Sherman, New Castle

175 – Evan Lewis, Elizabeth Forward

171 – Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic

169 – Reis Watkins, Shenango

161 – Antonio Epps, South Allegheny

159 – Ian Syam, Avonworth

152 – Kenny Fine, Frazier

148 – Robert Dickerson, North Hills

148 – Gannon Kadlecik, Montour

147 – Machai Brooks, Serra Catholic

147 – Eryck Moore, Plum

143 – Damani Stafford, California

141 – Jackson Clark, Union

138 – Pete Billey, Mt. Pleasant

133 – Bryan Lee, Carlynton

132 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford

131 – Terrance Glenn, McKeesport

129 – Devin Flint, Indiana

127 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford

123 – Micah Finley, Trinity

118 – Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny

117 – Caleb Reist, McKeesport

113 – Michael Allen, Washington

112 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic

109 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

107 – Cooper Baxter, Butler

107 – Brandon Zanotto, Franklin Regional

101 – Shane Swope, Monessen

Receiving

167 – Dylan Rogers, Fort Cherry (4 rec.)

167 – Reiker Welling, Freedom (5 rec.)

166 – C.J. Waldier, Yough (10 rec.)

150 – Eli Rich, Leechburg (5 rec.)

134 – Nick Maher, North Catholic (7 rec.)

132 – Donavin Bair, Mt. Pleasant (5 rec.)

122 – Jayvon Holt, Serra Catholic (3 rec.)

116 – Cole Brown, Armstrong (8 rec.)

108 – Connor Chrisman, Norwin (5 rec.)

107 – Demitri Fritch, Springdale (4 rec.)

106 – Calvin Heinle, Kiski Area (6 rec.)

101 – Lance Stevenson, Mapletown (2 rec.)

