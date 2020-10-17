Trib HSSN’s Week 6 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
By:
Saturday, October 17, 2020 | 12:29 AM
Top performers for Week 6 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
362 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (18 of 28)
307 – Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (13 of 17)
293 – Brad Birch, Jeannette (11 of 14)
280 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (17 of 29)
272 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (22 of 36)
254 – Tyler Staub, Union (16 of 29)
240 – Greg Phillips, North Allegheny (17 of 23)
212 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (19 of 26)
209 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (15 of 32)
204 – Gavin Miller, West Allegheny (16 of 35)
203 – Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional (14 of 25)
201 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (11 of 19)
191 – Nathan Harper, Avonworth (11 of 19)
191 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (10 of 13)
191 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (9 of 11)
189 – Ben Lane, Freeport (11 of 17)
182 – Logan Pfeuffer, Peters Township (9 of 11)
175 – Lebryn Smith, Kiski Area (10 of 14)
154 – Jaden Dugger, Penn Hills (8 of 18)
153 – Gavin Roebuck, Yough (13 of 22)
143 – Tino Campoli, Shenango (9 of 13)
141 – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk (9 of 20)
139 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (8 of 12)
137 – Landan Carns, Latrobe (8 of 17)
131 – Ryan Aber, Riverview (12 of 22)
131 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (13 of 23)
131 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (8 of 17)
130 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (9 of 19)
129 – Ameer Dudley, Central Valley (5 of 6)
127 – Emmett Harris, Seton LaSalle (5 of 10)
118 – Marco Mamone, Beaver (6 of 14)
115 – Neimiah Azeem, OLSH (8 of 18)
115 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (4 of 7)
115 – Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson (5 of 6)
111 – Quinn Fuller, Mars (4 of 7)
111 – Cayden Quinn, Valley (7 of 12)
108 – Harper Conroy, South Park (8 of 13)
Rushing
392 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg
300 – Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy
288 – Teddy Ruffner, Mars
240 – Ky’ron Craggette, Connellsville
208 – Antonio Epps, South Allegheny
205 – Dean Cecere, Riverview
203 – Brock White, Highlands
193 – Josh Hough, Beaver Falls
171 – Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem
169 – Calvin Hughes, Riverside
167 – Aden Almashy, South Side
167 – Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls
155 – Devin Flint, Indiana
150 – Jay Pearson, OLSH
148 – Justin Kabay, Butler
145 – Ian Syam, Avonworth
141 – Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan
137 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
133 – Reis Watkins, Shenango
127 – Cole Shergi, Burgettstown
126 – Micah Kimbrough, Hopewell
124 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry
117 – Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic
115 – Gamal Marballie, Yough
114 – Kenny Fine, Frazier
110 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park
109 – Amir Key, Penn Hills
109 – Bryan Lee, Carlynton
107 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
105 – Colton Johns, Franklin Regional
103 – Micah Finley, Trinity
100 – Jackson Clark, Union
Receiving
219 – Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (8 rec.)
187 – David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair (7 rec.)
148 – C.J. Waldier, Yough (12 rec.)
145 – Brett Birch, Jeannette (5 rec.)
139 – Kaden Orga, Shaler (8 rec.)
137 – Charley Rossi, South Fayette (9 rec.)
133 – D.J. Loveland, Highlands (12 rec.)
126 – Vinnie Clark, Freeport (7 rec.)
122 – James Finch, Beaver (5 rec.)
120 – Jashon Spencer, West Allegheny (7 rec.)
112 – Donovan McMillon, Peters Township (6 rec.)
102 – Aaron Robb, Armstrong (4 rec.)
100 – Calvin Heinle, Kiski Area (4 rec.)
