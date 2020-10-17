Trib HSSN’s Week 6 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Top performers for Week 6 high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

362 – Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (18 of 28)

307 – Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland (13 of 17)

293 – Brad Birch, Jeannette (11 of 14)

280 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (17 of 29)

272 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (22 of 36)

254 – Tyler Staub, Union (16 of 29)

240 – Greg Phillips, North Allegheny (17 of 23)

212 – Naman Alemada, South Fayette (19 of 26)

209 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (15 of 32)

204 – Gavin Miller, West Allegheny (16 of 35)

203 – Trevor Brncic, Franklin Regional (14 of 25)

201 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (11 of 19)

191 – Nathan Harper, Avonworth (11 of 19)

191 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (10 of 13)

191 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (9 of 11)

189 – Ben Lane, Freeport (11 of 17)

182 – Logan Pfeuffer, Peters Township (9 of 11)

175 – Lebryn Smith, Kiski Area (10 of 14)

154 – Jaden Dugger, Penn Hills (8 of 18)

153 – Gavin Roebuck, Yough (13 of 22)

143 – Tino Campoli, Shenango (9 of 13)

141 – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk (9 of 20)

139 – Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford (8 of 12)

137 – Landan Carns, Latrobe (8 of 17)

131 – Ryan Aber, Riverview (12 of 22)

131 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (13 of 23)

131 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (8 of 17)

130 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (9 of 19)

129 – Ameer Dudley, Central Valley (5 of 6)

127 – Emmett Harris, Seton LaSalle (5 of 10)

118 – Marco Mamone, Beaver (6 of 14)

115 – Neimiah Azeem, OLSH (8 of 18)

115 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg (4 of 7)

115 – Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson (5 of 6)

111 – Quinn Fuller, Mars (4 of 7)

111 – Cayden Quinn, Valley (7 of 12)

108 – Harper Conroy, South Park (8 of 13)

Rushing

392 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg

300 – Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy

288 – Teddy Ruffner, Mars

240 – Ky’ron Craggette, Connellsville

208 – Antonio Epps, South Allegheny

205 – Dean Cecere, Riverview

203 – Brock White, Highlands

193 – Josh Hough, Beaver Falls

171 – Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem

169 – Calvin Hughes, Riverside

167 – Aden Almashy, South Side

167 – Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls

155 – Devin Flint, Indiana

150 – Jay Pearson, OLSH

148 – Justin Kabay, Butler

145 – Ian Syam, Avonworth

141 – Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan

137 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

133 – Reis Watkins, Shenango

127 – Cole Shergi, Burgettstown

126 – Micah Kimbrough, Hopewell

124 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry

117 – Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic

115 – Gamal Marballie, Yough

114 – Kenny Fine, Frazier

110 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park

109 – Amir Key, Penn Hills

109 – Bryan Lee, Carlynton

107 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

105 – Colton Johns, Franklin Regional

103 – Micah Finley, Trinity

100 – Jackson Clark, Union

Receiving

219 – Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland (8 rec.)

187 – David Pantelis, Upper St. Clair (7 rec.)

148 – C.J. Waldier, Yough (12 rec.)

145 – Brett Birch, Jeannette (5 rec.)

139 – Kaden Orga, Shaler (8 rec.)

137 – Charley Rossi, South Fayette (9 rec.)

133 – D.J. Loveland, Highlands (12 rec.)

126 – Vinnie Clark, Freeport (7 rec.)

122 – James Finch, Beaver (5 rec.)

120 – Jashon Spencer, West Allegheny (7 rec.)

112 – Donovan McMillon, Peters Township (6 rec.)

102 – Aaron Robb, Armstrong (4 rec.)

100 – Calvin Heinle, Kiski Area (4 rec.)

