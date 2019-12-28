Trib WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 29, 2019
By:
Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 3:07 PM
WPIAL rankings
Boys basketball
Class 6A
1. Fox Chapel, 8-0, 3
2. Butler, 5-3, 1
3. Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 2
4. Pine-Richland, 6-2, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 8-1, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Penn Hills, 5-2, 1
2. Trinity, 6-2, 2
3. Shaler, 5-3, 3
4. Mars, 6-2, 4
5. Chartiers Valley, 5-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Highlands, 7-1, 1
2. Quaker Valley, 5-0, 3
3. Uniontown, 6-1, 2
4. Knoch, 5-1, 4
5. New Castle, 5-2, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Park, 7-1, 1
2. North Catholic, 7-2, 2
3. South Allegheny, 8-0, NR
4. Washington, 5-1, 3
5. McGuffey, 8-1, NR
Out: Seton LaSalle (4-3, 4), Beaver Falls (6-3, 5)
Class 2A
1. OLSH, 7-0, 1
2. Springdale, 8-0, 2
3. Shenango, 8-2, 3
4. Brentwood, 7-0, 5
5. Laurel, 7-2, NR
Out: Sto-Rox (3-5, 4)
Class A
1. Vincentian Academy, 4-1, 1
2. Cornell, 5-2, 2
3. Bishop Canevin, 6-2, 3
4. Eden Christian, 6-1, 5
5. Imani Christian, 5-3, 4
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .