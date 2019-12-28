Trib WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 29, 2019

Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 3:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Isaiah Smith scores over Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher during their game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Midland.

WPIAL rankings

Boys basketball

Class 6A

1. Fox Chapel, 8-0, 3

2. Butler, 5-3, 1

3. Mt. Lebanon, 6-2, 2

4. Pine-Richland, 6-2, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 8-1, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Penn Hills, 5-2, 1

2. Trinity, 6-2, 2

3. Shaler, 5-3, 3

4. Mars, 6-2, 4

5. Chartiers Valley, 5-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Highlands, 7-1, 1

2. Quaker Valley, 5-0, 3

3. Uniontown, 6-1, 2

4. Knoch, 5-1, 4

5. New Castle, 5-2, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Lincoln Park, 7-1, 1

2. North Catholic, 7-2, 2

3. South Allegheny, 8-0, NR

4. Washington, 5-1, 3

5. McGuffey, 8-1, NR

Out: Seton LaSalle (4-3, 4), Beaver Falls (6-3, 5)

Class 2A

1. OLSH, 7-0, 1

2. Springdale, 8-0, 2

3. Shenango, 8-2, 3

4. Brentwood, 7-0, 5

5. Laurel, 7-2, NR

Out: Sto-Rox (3-5, 4)

Class A

1. Vincentian Academy, 4-1, 1

2. Cornell, 5-2, 2

3. Bishop Canevin, 6-2, 3

4. Eden Christian, 6-1, 5

5. Imani Christian, 5-3, 4

Out: none

